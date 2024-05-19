The match review for Saturday's round 10 games is in

Michael Frederick lays injured as Jimmy Webster looks on during round 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

EURO-YROKE'S Jimmy Webster has no case to answer for his heavy collision with Michael Frederick on Saturday night, while teammate Max King is also in the clear for a sling tackle on Alex Pearce.

Brisbane forward Eric Hipwood, however, will miss next week's game against Hawthorn after copping a one-week ban for a dump tackle against Richmond on Saturday night.

Webster and Frederick collided early in the match at Marvel Stadium, with the Dockers forward lying motionless on the turf for some time before being ruled out of the game due to concussion.

Learn More 00:57

Webster, who missed the opening seven games of the season after a high bump on North Melbourne's Jy Simpkin, attempted to spoil the ball as Frederick's head collided with the Saints defender's hip.

But the incident was not even referenced in the Match Review Officer's summary on Sunday, meaning Webster is free to play against Narrm next week.

Saints spearhead King will also be free to face the Demons next Sunday after his sling tackle on Pearce was also not referenced by the MRO on Sunday.

Learn More 00:29

Hipwood, however, has copped a week for a tackle on Richmond's Nick Vlastuin, with the Tigers defender having his arms pinned as he was tackled to the ground.

The incident has been graded careless conduct, high contact and medium impact, triggering a one-game ban.

Vlastuin has also been fined $6250, which can be reduced to $3750 with an early guilty plea, after striking Hipwood in retaliation to the tackle.