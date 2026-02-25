Hawthorn will be without Tom Barrass for the AAMI Community Series clash but Jack Ginnivan provides a welcome return

Tom Barrass chases down the ball during the AFL Origin match between Western Australia and Victoria at Optus Stadium on February 14, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN key defender Tom Barrass is sidelined with a back issue ahead of next weekend's Opening Round clash against Greater Western Sydney, while Jack Ginnivan has been given the green light to play in the AAMI Community Series.

Barrass starred for Western Australia in this month's AAMI AFL Origin clash against Victoria at Optus Stadium, but has been ruled out of Friday night's practice match against the Western Bulldogs.

The 30-year-old dealt with a back injury late in his career at West Coast, but played 25 of 26 games in his first season at the Hawks in 2025.

Barrass didn't train on Wednesday morning and will need to prove his fitness next week before making the trip to play the Giants at Engie Stadium in the club's season-opener.

Ginnivan trained fully at the Kennedy Community Centre and has now been ticked off to play at Mission Whitten Oval.

The 23-year-old broke his finger in Hawthorn's intraclub on February 7 after kicking five goals in the first half.

Jack Ginnivan in action during a Hawthorn training session at Kennedy Community Centre on January 22, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

After missing the match simulation against Geelong last Monday afternoon, Ginnivan is scheduled to play against the Bulldogs in the AAMI Community Series.

Hawthorn has a relatively clean bill of health on the eve of the 2026 season, with star midfielder Will Day the major concern. The 2023 Peter Crimmins medallist is not expected to be available until around the club's mid-season bye in round 14 after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction in January.

Key defender James Blanck is dealing with a groin injury, while the club has been careful with Cam Nairn in his first pre-season due to some concern with the draftee's back.

Co-captain James Sicily has now fully recovered from off-season shoulder surgery and is set for a full game against the Dogs after playing managed minutes against the Cats.