The teams have been announced for Thursday's two AAMI Community Series matches

Cam Rayner, Tom Papley and Aaron Cadman. Pictures: AFL Photos

SYDNEY star Tom Papley will make an earlier than expected return from injury in Thursday's AAMI Community Series game against Greater Western Sydney, while Brisbane will again be without Cam Rayner for its game against Gold Coast, while co-captain Harris Andrews, veteran Dayne Zorko and recruit Oscar Allen are also missing.

Papley is a notable inclusion for Sydney having managed a calf injury over the pre-season, while Chad Warner and Justin McInerney are also back after missing last week's match simulation win over the Western Bulldogs.

>> CLICK HERE TO SEE FULL LINE-UPS

The injury-hit Giants will welcome back Toby Greene, Jesse Hogan, Lachie Ash and Stephen Coniglio following AAMI AFL Origin, while young forward Aaron Cadman also returns.

Kieren Briggs (soreness) and Callum Brown (ankle) have been named but will undergo a match-day fitness test to determine their availability.

The Lions are again without Rayner (soreness) for their game against the Suns, recruit Allen and defender Ryan Lester (both concussed) are also missing from the side that lost to Carlton last week, while Andrews, Zorko and ruck Darcy Fort have been rested.

Cam Rayner is tackled by Lachie Fogarty in the match between Carlton and Brisbane in R18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite Rayner also missing the Blues' clash, the Lions are confident he will be fit to face the Bulldogs in Opening Round next week.

Hugh McCluggage and Charlie Cameron are back from Origin duty, while Logan Morris also returns after being rested last week.

The Suns will welcome back skipper Noah Anderson, Sam Collins and Ben King from Origin, but youngster Ethan Read is missing due to concussion.

You can watch every game of the 2026 AAMI Community Series exclusively on Kayo and Foxtel. AFL.com.au will have live stats in our match centre and a full report and highlights after the game.

Sydney v Greater Western Sydney at Henson Park, 4.10pm AEDT

SYDNEY

B: L.Melican, T.McCartin, D.Rampe

HB: C.Mills - C, N.Blakey, S.Wicks

C: J.Jordon, Ch.Warner, M.Roberts

HF: Co.Warner, B.Campbell, M.Rosas

F: L.McDonald, C.Curnow, T.Papley

Foll: B.Grundy, I.Heeney, E.Gulden

I/C: R.Bice, J.Serong, A.Sheldrick, J.McInerney, P.Ladhams, J.Rowbottom H.McLean, J.Amartey

Emerg: C.Cleary, J.Hamling, H.Kyle, W.Green

Notable absentees: Taylor Adams, Harry Cunningham, Jesse Dattoli, Jake Lloyd

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

B: H.Himmelberg, J.Buckley, C.Idun

HB: L.Ash, J.Laverde, L.Whitfield

C: X.O'Halloran, H.Rowston, R.Angwin

HF: T.Greene - C, J.Riccardi, J.Stringer

F: A.Cadman, J.Hogan, H.Thomas

Foll: K.Briggs, S.Coniglio, C.Oliver

I/C: N.Madden, P.Gothard, M.Gruzewski, C.Stone, C.Brown, J.Delana, J.Leake, J.Fonti

Emerg: J.Ough, O.Hannaford, H.Oliver, O.Taylor

Notable absentees: Darcy Jones, Tom Green, Toby Bedford, Sam Taylor, Brent Daniels, Finn Callaghan, Leek Aleer, Josh Kelly, Cody Angove

Brisbane v Gold Coast at Brighton Homes Arena, 6.10pm AEST

BRISBANE

B: S.Brain, D.Joyce, D.Gardiner

HB: L.McCarthy, Z.Zakostelsky, D.Wilmot

C: J.Fletcher, H.McCluggage - C, J.Berry

HF: C.Cameron, L.Lloyd, Z.Bailey

F: K.Lohmann, T.Gallop, L.Morris

Foll: C.Curtin, J.Dunkley, L.Neale

I/C: W.Ashcroft, L.Ashcroft, K.Coleman, S.Marshall, C.McKenna, W.McLachlan, J.Tunstill, B.Reville

Emerg: D.Annable, L.Beecken, R.Torrent, T.Hayes

Notable absentees: Sam Draper, Oscar Allen, Tom Doedee, Dayne Zorko, Cam Rayner, Eric Hipwood, Harris Andrews, Darcy Fort, Ryan Lester, Jack Payne, Noah Answerth

GOLD COAST

B: O.Adams, M.Andrew, S.Collins

HB: J.Noble, B.Uwland, D.Rioli

C: S.Clohesy, W.Powell, L.Weller

HF: B.Long, C.Petracca, L.Lombard

F: J.Walter, B.Humphrey, B.King

Foll: J.Witts, N.Anderson - C, T.Miller

I/C: A.Davies, J.Ugle-Hagan, N.Moyle, W.Graham, Z.Uwland, L.Gulbin, J.Jeffrey, J.Farrar

Emerg: A.Thomas, K.Coulson, B.Jepson, C.Graham

Notable absentees: Nick Holman, Charlie Ballard, Elliott Himmelberg, Matt Rowell, Ethan Read, Jake Rogers