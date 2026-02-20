Five goals and a stint in the midfield? Riley Thilthorpe was literally everywhere in Adelaide's 19-point win over the Power

Riley Thilthorpe celebrates a goal during Adelaide's match simulation against Port Adelaide on February 20, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

A DOMINANT display from Riley Thilthorpe propelled Adelaide to a comfortable 19-point match simulation win over Port Adelaide at Alberton Oval on Friday evening.

Thilthorpe's heroics were made all the more impressive given he spent part of the game playing in the midfield, rather than his usual position in the forward line.

The Crows were in control from the jump with plenty of avenues towards goal.

Veteran Taylor Walker also impressed in front of the sticks, while plenty of other Crows flexed their muscles in a dominant outing.

The Powers' woes were compounded by star Jason Horne-Francis sitting out the second half of the match with a foot concern, after battling a foot injury during the pre-season.

Second-year forward Jack Whitlock was a bright spot for the Power, with his marking ability on full display.

For the Crows, Josh Rachele spent plenty of time in the midfield while captain Jordan Dawson moved forward to great effect.

Rookie-listed Crow Lachlan McAndrew impressed in the ruck before getting injured, while for the Power, Jase Burgoyne's pace and skill were on full display off half-back.

Young guns

Second-year forward Jack Whitlock put his hand up for senior selection in round one, providing a reliable target up forward for the Power. For the Crows, 19-year-old defender Harrison Ramm had a tough day at the office, playing on a rampant Riley Thilthorpe, while untried midfielder/defender Charlie Edwards had a run through the midfield.

Switching positions

Fresh off kicking his fourth goal, Riley Thilthorpe raised eyebrows when he moved to the midfield in the second quarter. Josh Rachele spent time in the midfield, freeing Jordan Dawson up to play forward. Dawson played an important hand in setting up multiple goals, giving the Crows’ forward line another dimension. Todd Marshall entered the game in the second half and played in the back line.

Injury watch

After putting in a strong performance, Lachlan McAndrew copped a knee to the ribs during a ruck contest in the final term and left the field, while Jason Horne-Francis didn’t feature in the second half, with the Power saying the former no.1 pick had reported “minor awareness” in his foot. Horne-Francis had foot surgery in November.

Fantasy tempter

Power duo Miles Bergman (DEF, $822,000) and Connor Rozee (DEF/MID, $1,092,000) showed just why they are popular Fantasy options this pre-season. Bergman started in the middle and played well, while Rozee was prolific after beginning the game at half-back. Will Brodie (MID, $457,000) also got plenty of opportunity in the middle. Crows gun Josh Rachele (FWD, $655,000) got his chance onball, as did the untried Charlie Edwards (DEF/MID, $230,000). Lachlan McAndrew (RUC, $286,000) and Dante Visentini (RUC, $539,000) went head-to-head in the ruck. - Dejan Kalinic

PORT ADELAIDE 2.4 3.7 6.11 10.15 (75)

ADELAIDE 4.2 7.8 11.8 14.10 (94)

GOALS

Port Adelaide: Lukosius 2, Berry, Byrne-Jones, Evans, Whitlock, Lord, Richards, Burgoyne, Drew

Adelaide: Thilthorpe 5, Walker 2, Pedlar, Fogarty, Neal-Bullen, Keays, Rachele, Jones

PORT ADELAIDE

1. Connor Rozee, 3. Jackson Mead, 4. Todd Marshall, 5. Joe Berry, 6. Kane Farrell, 7. Jase Burgoyne, 8. Josh Sinn, 11. Christian Moraes, 12. Jack Lukosius, 14. Miles Bergman, 15. Jacob Wehr, 17. Jack Whitlock, 18. Jason Horne-Francis, 21. Aliir Aliir, 22. Logan Evans, 23. Will Brodie, 28. Willem Drew, 30. Ollie Lord, 32. Harrison Ramm, 33. Darcy Byrne-Jones, 34. Lachie Jones, 35. Joe Richards, 36. Will Lorenz, 38. Dante Visentini, 44. Corey Durdin

Absent: Zak Butters*, Mitch Georgiades*, Ollie Wines, Jordon Sweet, Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, Tom Cochrane, Esava Ratugolea, Tom Anastasopoulos, Ewan Mackinlay, Jack Watkins, Benny Barrett, Jacob Moss, Josh Lai, Xavier Walsh, Mani Liddy

ADELAIDE

1. Chayce Jones, 2. Ben Keays, 3. Sam Berry, 7. Riley Thilthorpe, 8. Josh Rachele, 9. Nick Murray, 10. Luke Pedlar, 11. Charlie Edwards, 12. Jordan Dawson, 13. Taylor Walker, 14. Jake Soligo, 15. Brayden Cook, 16. Max Michalanney, 19. Zac Taylor, 21. Hugh Bond, 24. Josh Worrell, 25. James Peatling, 26. Mitchell Marsh, 27. Luke Nankervis, 28. Alex Neal‑Bullen, 29. Rory Laird, 30. Wayne Milera, 31. Billy Dowling, 32. Darcy Fogarty, 35. James Borlase, 39. Toby Murray, 41. Jordon Butts, 42. Lachlan McAndrew, 43. Reilly O’Brien

Absent: Callum Ah Chee*, Sid Draper, Dan Curtin, Tyler Welsh, Mitch Hinge, Oscar Ryan, Izak Rankine, Indy Cotton, Archie Ludowhyke, Finnbar Maley, Lachie Scholl, Isaac Cumming, Mark Keane

* Played in AAMI AFL Origin on Saturday