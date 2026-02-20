George Wardlaw has been removed from the Kangaroos' VFL practice game with a hamstring concern

George Wardlaw and Finn O'Sullivan after North Melbourne's loss to Adelaide in round 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEORGE Wardlaw has sent a scare through North Melbourne's camp, failing to see out his allotted minutes in a VFL practice game.

The injury-prone 21-year-old "pulled up sore" in the same spot of his troublesome hamstring after around one quarter of footy, with the Roos saying they will “assess” the area in the coming days.

The Roos are confident it's not too serious of an issue, and are treating him with the utmost caution, given his lengthy history of soft-tissue injuries.

Earlier on Friday night, North Melbourne assistant coach Michael Barlow said Wardlaw would be eased into the VFL scratchie against Casey Demons, following the seniors' 80-point loss to Melbourne earlier that afternoon.

"His summer was so strong - body and technical, tactical, physical, was unreal. The setback was really minor, to the point where the history of his body saw the reins put on him," Barlow said.

"He'll play managed minutes on a varying level or roles to make sure he's not just that crash and bash mid, which he will be at AFL level when we get him back."