Chris Scerri has been added to Fremantle's list during the SSP period

Chris Scerri at Fremantle training on January 23, 2026. Picture: Fremantle FC

FREMANTLE has signed VFL small forward Chris Scerri ahead of the upcoming season.

AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey is reporting Scerri has won a rookie spot as a pre-season supplementary selection period (SSP) signing having trained with the Dockers over summer.

VFL small forward Chris Scerri has landed Fremantle’s rookie spot via the SSP. Locked in. @AFLcomau — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) February 19, 2026

Scerri was invited to train with the Dockers alongside young ruck Zac Harding, but Harding's trial ended earlier this month, leaving Scerri in the box seat.

Scerri, 19, is a goalkicker who had AFL interest in the draft and was due to train part-time with the Tigers after signing with their VFL team.

"His work ethic and his desire to learn has been really impressive, to be honest," Dockers footy boss Joe Brierty told AFL.com.au earlier this month.

"He's working really closely with Sam Switkowski. He's sitting there listening to everything that Sam has to say in terms of our roles and structure and even the way that he sees the game.

"They're probably similar players in the way that they move from an agility perspective and just the roles that they can play in the team."