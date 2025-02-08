Charlie Curnow left Carlton training with a knee problem, as Jagga Smith put his hand up for an early debut

Charlie Curnow in action at a Carlton training session on January 13, 2025. Picture: Jonathan Di Maggio/Carlton FC

CARLTON is breathing a sigh of relief, with scan results on Charlie Curnow's knee injury revealing no structural damage after the Blues superstar departed training early on Saturday morning.

Curnow had his right knee assessed by Blues medical staff midway through the club's three-hour session at Ikon Park, before walking unassisted to the rooms where he spent the remainder of the session.

He was sent for precautionary scans after feeling some discomfort, which determined no structural damage, with Carlton to now monitor whether he reintegrates back into the main group over the coming days.

Curnow had been on a modified training program after recovering from ankle and knee surgery this off-season, but had completed the bulk of Saturday's session before departing the track.

He walked to the bench midway through the session, had the area surrounding his right knee seen to by club medical personnel, before departing the track and failing to reappear for the remainder of the morning.

The focus had been on Curnow and Sam Walsh on Saturday, as both continue their recoveries from summer injury setbacks, with star midfielder Walsh training away from the main group throughout the morning.

Walsh, who continues to rehab a hamstring injury sustained midway through last month, ran strongly during a series of repeat sprint drills before completing laps of Ikon Park away from his teammates.

Nic Newman (knee) and Alex Cincotta (hip) are Carlton's only confirmed absentees ahead of playing Richmond in round one, though defender Jordan Boyd was also absent on a modified program while Adam Cerra missed given his wedding is planned for Saturday afternoon.

Carlton completed multiple match simulation drills across the morning, with last season's No.3 pick Jagga Smith impressing as he pushes for a round one debut having spent the majority of the drills in the Blues' stronger midfield.

Smith lined up alongside Patrick Cripps, Tom De Koning and Sam Docherty in what appeared like an 'A-Team' during match simulation and was a clear standout thanks to his ball-winning abilities.

Ollie Hollands found plenty of the footy in a dashing half-back role, complementing the speed of Adam Saad and supported by Jack Silvagni and Nick Haynes in a new-look Blues backline.

Zac Williams and Brodie Kemp both lined up in attack, having continued in their forward roles across the summer after finishing as strong goalkicking options for Carlton last season.

The Blues still have one list spot available, with ex-Magpies forward Liam McMahon and former Hawks defender Denver Grainer-Barras still battling for that position after running defender Matt Carroll was signed last week.

Carlton will ramp up its pre-season preparations with an unofficial scratch match against St Kilda on February 22, before travelling to Canberra to face Greater Western Sydney in the AAMI Community Series on February 28.