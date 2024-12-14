Carlton has provided an injury update on a couple of star players

Charlie Curnow during a Carlton training session at Ikon Park on August 31, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

CARLTON spearhead Charlie Curnow will miss the club's pre-season camp on the Sunshine Coast to undergo minor surgery on his knee, while Alex Cincotta is facing months on the sidelines due to a hip problem.

The Blues announced on Saturday that Curnow requires 'a small clean-up' on his knee and will remain in Melbourne next week while his teammates travel to Queensland.

The club expects the star forward to integrate back into training in January and be available for the start of the season when the Blues take on Richmond in round one on Thursday, March 13.

It's another frustrating setback for the 27-year-old, who underwent ankle surgery after his season ended prematurely.

Curnow hurt his ankle during the round 21 loss to Collingwood before playing less than a half of the following week's defeat to Hawthorn.

The two-time Coleman medallist booted 57 goals in 21 games this year.

Cincotta, meanwhile, is expected to miss between four and five months after confirmation he would need surgery on a hip issue.

While he will miss the opening rounds of 2025, the Blues are hopeful he will be available to play early in the season.

Alex Cincotta handballs during the R23 match between Carton and West Coast at Optus Stadium on August 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Cincotta, who turns 28 on Tuesday, proved to be a revelation as a tagger this year, keeping the likes of Touk Miller (21 disposals), Zak Butters (24 disposals) and Zach Merrett (21 disposals) relatively quiet.

Blake Acres (back), Corey Durdin (shoulder), Matthew Cottrell (shoulder), Jack Silvagni (knee) and Matt Duffy (knee) are on track to return to training next month.