Robert Priestley has been appointed as Carlton's new president

New Carlton president Robert Priestley. Picture: Carlton FC

CARLTON has appointed Robert Priestley as its new president.

Priestley is elevated to the helm after his tenure as co-vice president alongside Patty Kinnersly since 2022.

He replaces Luke Sayers, who stepped down last month despite being cleared by the AFL of any wrongdoing after a lewd image was posted from his social media account.

With nearly 40 years experience in the financial services industry, Priestley becomes Carlton's 32nd president.

"From a very young age, watching the reserves and seniors with my grandfather, father, and brothers on the city side wing of our home at Ikon Park, Carlton has always given me a strong sense of belonging – no doubt like it has for so many of you," Priestley wrote in a message to Carlton members.

"It is a privilege to receive this opportunity and not for a second will I take it for granted.

"I can see the united culture our club is building, which is critical to our overarching goal of consistently contending and ultimately winning AFL and AFLW premierships.

Michael Voss celebrates during Carlton's clash against Melbourne in round nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"I very much look forward to playing my part, working collectively with our entire Carlton community as we strive to establish our club as an industry leader on a stable and consistent basis.

"Our football club does not belong to any one individual, be it the board, the players, coaches, coteries, or administrators – it is the collective, with everybody playing their part, that will make Carlton great on a sustainable basis.

"We are united, inclusive and values-led, and I firmly believe the strength of our community, unified by a Stronger Together mindset and a common goal, is how we reach the level we aspire to."

Kinnersly will continue as vice-president of Carlton.