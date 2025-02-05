Sam Walsh, Harley Reid, Jordan De Goey. Pictures: AFL Photos

INJURIES have caused chaos at some clubs this pre-season.

The Indigenous All-Stars game will be played next week, and the first of the unofficial match simulations will also take place.

The start of the home and away season is now just a month away as pre-season training ramps up.

Check out who's injured at your club this pre-season.

The Crows have dodged major injuries this pre-season, with Kieran Strachan the only player in doubt for round one at this stage after undergoing foot surgery for a stress fracture in his right foot. The big man is out of a moonboot and back running, with the Crows still hopeful he can be available at the start of the season. Recruit Isaac Cumming is back in full training after a pre-Christmas hamstring injury, with half-back Wayne Milera also unrestricted now after a patella tendon injury last year. Draftee Tyler Welsh and forward Luke Pedlar each copped shoulder knocks in recent weeks and were out of contract training briefly, while first-round pick Sid Draper is being managed through his first pre-season as a precaution. – Nathan Schmook

Brodie Grundy and Kieran Strachan compete in the ruck during the R14 match between Sydney and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on June 15, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Between players recovering from ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments and others requiring off-season surgery, the premiers have been well below full strength during the pre-season. Linc McCarthy (knee) has trained strongly and is expected to be available for Opening Round, as is ruckman Oscar McInerney (shoulder), who will ramp up contact in the coming week. Gun father-son draftee Levi Ashcroft is also coming off shoulder surgery and should play during the pre-season, as will ruck/forward Henry Smith. It hasn't been smooth sailing for Keidean Coleman, who has hit a couple of little setbacks and is likely to be available by Gather Round, as will Tom Doedee (knee), who the Lions are being extra cautious with. Veteran defender Darcy Gardiner (knee) has trained well and should come under selection consideration in the first few weeks of the season. – Michael Whiting

Lincoln McCarthy during Brisbane's training session at Brighton Homes Arena on February 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

The Blues have reintegrated Charlie Curnow into the bulk of their training program following off-season knee and ankle surgery. Sam Walsh also began slowly ramping up his workload this week after a hamstring issue hampered his preparations. The club is yet to decide on their availability for pre-season practice matches, but both should be fit for round one. Nic Newman will miss the entire campaign after rupturing his patella in January, while Alex Cincotta is the only other player so far unavailable for round one as he rehabs a hip issue. Jack Silvagni got through last Friday's match simulation session in a big boost following his return from a long-term knee injury. Blake Acres (back), Corey Durdin (shoulder) and Matt Cottrell (shoulder) have all returned to full duties across the last couple of weeks and should be fine to start the season. – Riley Beveridge

Sam Walsh during a Carlton training session at Ikon Park on February 3, 2024. Picture: Carlton FC

Jordan De Goey hasn't been able to train consistently with the main group yet this summer after starting the pre-season treating his soft tissue concerns in Qatar. After getting back to full training, the star suffered bone bruising in his knee last week. Nick Daicos had a minor setback at the start of the year and has been managing his plantar fascia, but has returned to full training. Josh Daicos dealt with a calf issue in January, while Lachie Sullivan has just recovered from a calf injury. Reef McInnes was a standout early in the pre-season but has been sidelined recently, along with Mason Cox who returned to America for a personal matter. Dan McStay suffered a scare last week, but has returned to training. Tom Mitchell suffered another setback in his foot in December and doesn't have a return date just yet. Harvey Harrison is still recovering from a knee reconstruction but is making decent progress, while recruit Dan Houston will miss the Opening Round clash against GWS due to the final game of the five-match ban he copped late last season. – Josh Gabelich

Jordan De Goey in action during Collingwood's training session at Olympic Park Oval on July 31, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Midfield duo Darcy Parish (back) and Sam Durham (ribs) are both likely to miss the Bombers' match simulation against the Western Bulldogs, but are set to face Geelong in the AAMI Community Series. Important Bomber Jordan Ridley suffered another injury setback and will miss the Dogs clash after hurting his hamstring. Forward Matt Guelfi also suffered a hamstring injury, needing surgery that will sideline him for the next 10-12 weeks. As revealed by AFL.com.au last month, Alwyn Davey jnr underwent knee surgery after a promising pre-season, with the youngster potentially back in training in the next 2-4 weeks. Jye Caldwell (hip) and Ben McKay (ankle) had off-season concerns but are set to be ready for the start of the campaign. Harrison Jones (ankle) will face the Cats if he isn't ready to line up against the Bulldogs. First-year duo Archer Day-Wicks (toe) and Jayden Nguyen (knee) have had pre-season injuries, while Zak Johnson (shoulder) has been training non-contact. – Dejan Kalinic

Jordan Ridley in action at Essendon training on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Star recruit Shai Bolton suffered a minor calf strain in training last week, placing him in some doubt for the Indigenous All-Stars game on February 15. Teammate Hayden Young has been ruled out of that game with a low-grade hamstring injury. Slimmed-down ruckman Sean Darcy is set to ramp up his preparations for the season after a trip to Qatar to work on training and strengthening techniques. The 26-year-old had been in the rehab group following knee surgery last August and recently joined in football drills. Veterans Michael Walters and Nat Fyfe have each been on managed programs following arthroscopic knee surgery. Quinton Narkle has been managed through his first pre-season with Freo after some foot issues last year, while defender Brandon Walker is out of contact training after a minor shoulder setback. Captain Alex Pearce is expected to play in Friday's match simulation after a recent ankle issue. – Nathan Schmook

Hayden Young poses for a photo during Fremantle's team photo day on January 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

All eyes have been on two-time best and fairest Cam Guthrie over summer, having played just 10 games in the past two seasons, dealing with toe and Achilles issues. At training last week, Guthrie was restricted to kicking with teammates, before heading off the track. Promising young ruck Toby Conway underwent surgery in mid-July on a stress fracture in his navicular bone (foot) and was not spotted on the track last week. Geelong has not provided an update on the pair at the time of publication. Skipper Patrick Dangerfield will turn 35 in April and given his history of hamstring injuries, has been on a carefully managed load this pre-season, one which has included a lot of cross-training. – Sarah Black

Cameron Guthrie during Geelong's training session at Deakin University on December 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns have had a strong pre-season, with the main injury headache coming from Sam Flanders. The prolific midfielder has a back complaint and although he is running strongly, is still unable to do any contact. The club is unsure of exactly when he'll return, but is hopeful he'll be available for Opening Round. Richmond recruit Dan Rioli had surgery following an injury to his medial collateral ligament in November, and although he is still wearing the non-contact hat, is taking part in team drills and is expected to play Sydney in the AAMI Community Series. Young midfielder Will Graham is on the way back from a hamstring injury and should integrate to full training in the coming week. – Michael Whiting

Matt Rowell and Sam Flanders celebrate a goal during Gold Coast's clash against Richmond in round 24, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Giants are hopeful that Josh Kelly will feature in match simulation sessions this week, having undergone hip surgery across the summer. It's a similar story for Kieren Briggs, who had an operation on his knee across the break but has mostly returned to full duties. Both should be available for the side's upcoming practice games. Stephen Coniglio should return in the coming weeks following shoulder surgery, but the club is yet to determine whether he'll feature in any scratch matches. Toby Bedford is returning from a quad issue, but is on track for Opening Round, while Josh Fahey is recovering from a stress fracture in his foot. However, Fahey – alongside Jake Riccardi, Toby McMullin, Harvey Thomas and Joe Fonti – won't be available for the start of the season regardless due to suspension following an incident at the club's end-of-season event last year. – Riley Beveridge

Stephen Coniglio looks on during a training session at VAILO Community Centre on December 2, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Mitch Lewis and James Blanck have travelled to Philadelphia to continue their rehab from knee reconstructions, but the pair aren't expected to be available in the first half of 2025. Calsher Dear is working back from a stress reaction in his back and facing a delayed start to the season. James Sicily (shoulder) and Will Day (collarbone) have both recovered from off-season surgery and are set for the practice matches. Sam Frost is also building his conditioning after recovering from a stress fracture in his foot, while Sam Butler has recovered from a broken leg. Connor Macdonald injured his ankle on the pre-season camp but should be right to play match simulation later this month. Jai Newcombe copped a nasty corked leg on the camp. – Josh Gabelich

Calsher Dear at Hawthorn training in September, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Youngster Koltyn Tholstrup will be sidelined for the next 10 to 12 weeks after scans revealed early signs of bone stress, while rookie forward Luker Kentfield (illness) is also facing a delayed start to the season after he had a lengthy stint in hospital with complications from pneumonia. Veteran forward Jake Melksham suffered a hamstring tear at training last week, with no timeline set for his return. In better news for the Demons, Christian Petracca is nearing a return to full fitness in his recovery from the cracked rib he suffered at training in January. Max Gawn has re-joined the main training group, having spent the past six weeks in non-contact training after he fractured his voice box in December, while Jake Lever has also returned to full training following off-season shoulder and knee surgery. Top draftee Xavier Lindsay (knee) and forward Charlie Spargo (Achilles) have also integrated into full training after being restricted in the lead-up to Christmas, but Kade Chandler (shoulder) and Judd McVee (foot) remain on a modified program but expect to integrate into contact drills in the next week. Kozzy Pickett will miss the first three games of the campaign due to the ban he copped from the final game of last season. – Alison O'Connor

Max Gawn during a Melbourne training session on February 1, 2025. Picture: Melbourne FC

The Kangas were rocked by the news of George Wardlaw suffering a high-grade hamstring strain during a match simulation drill late last month. The gun young midfielder is expected to be sidelined for up to three months, cruelling his chances of featuring in the opening portion of the season. In better news defensive duo Aidan Corr and Wil Dawson rejoined the main group this week, having undergone finger and shoulder surgery respectively across the summer. It's hoped that Josh Goater will be fit for the start of the season, having suffered a ruptured Achilles last year, but Callum Coleman-Jones is unfortunately set to be sidelined for the first half of the season as he rehabs an Achilles injury of his own. Brayden George could be fit for the start of the season as he recovers from an ACL injury sustained last year. – Riley Beveridge

Dynamic half-forward Sam Powell-Pepper has all but completed rehabilitation from the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament that cost him so much of 2024. Powell-Pepper is still non-contact but is expected to resume full training next week and put his hand up for round one selection. Kane Farrell, who missed last season's finals series with a hamstring injury, is now fully recovered and took part in match simulation this week, as did ruckman Ivan Soldo, who has recovered from a knee injury. Todd Marshall has made the first step towards recovery following surgery on his ruptured Achilles tendon, now weight-bearing in a moon boot. Willem Drew will resume running in the coming days after having a plantar fascia release and should play at least one pre-season match, while draftee Joe Berry copped a poke in the eye last week and is on light duties at the moment. – Michael Whiting

Sam Powell-Pepper is tackled by Alex Pearce during the match between Port Adelaide and Fremantle at Adelaide Oval in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

It hasn't been the smoothest of pre-seasons for Richmond, partially due to a hangover of injuries suffered last year. The ACL quintet of Judson Clarke, Mykelti Lefau, Tylar Young, Josh Gibcus and draftee Taj Hotton remain some way off, with small forward Clarke expected to be the first one back in April. Gibcus has been put on ice, and is likely to miss at least the first six matches. The backman went back to Qatar for a week over the off-season – not because of any particular issues with his hamstring, but because he enjoyed the body mechanical work he completed in 2023. Dion Prestia had a strong December block but has been managed in recent weeks, given his extensive hamstring and calf history, which has flared at this point of pre-season in previous years. Tom Lynch is currently in concussion protocols after a training collision on Friday. Draftee Josh Smillie picked up a minor hamstring injury during match simulation and is an outside chance to feature in the practice matches, while Jasper Alger suffered a minor knee hyperextension. Noah Balta has been banned by the club from the practice matches and the first four rounds of the season after pleading guilty to assault following an incident in December. – Sarah Black

Tom Lynch looks on during a Richmond training session on August 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

The Saints have had a horror off-season on the injury front, with Dougal Howard and Mattaes Phillipou to both miss the first few months of the season, while star ruck Rowan Marshall is expected to play in round one despite suffering a stress fracture in his pelvis. Liam Henry is no guarantee to be available for round one due to recent knee surgery. Midfielder Paddy Dow will miss the start of the season due to multiple rounds of surgery following a serious infection, while first-round pick Alix Tauru is continuing his recovery from a back issue. Hunter Clark is making progress from a recent groin injury and is on track to be available for round one. – Martin Smith

Dougal Howard during a St Kilda training session at RSEA Park. Picture: St Kilda FC

Forward Logan McDonald is facing an uncertain start to the season after suffering a setback following post-season ankle surgery. The 22-year-old is yet to resume full training, with the club saying only his progress has been "delayed" but providing no clear timeline on when he will return. Ruck-forward Hayden McLean has only recommenced team training this week after managing a groin issue over the off-season. Draftee Jesse Dattoli is set to resume running in 2-4 weeks after suffering a serious back injury last year, while tall defender Will Edwards will resume team training in the next month after having surgery on a fractured leg last December. Forward Jack Buller will also be sidelined for 2-4 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in a match simulation last week. – Martin Smith

Logan McDonald runs during Sydney training on December 3, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Premiership hero Dom Sheed is consulting surgeons after suffering an ACL injury in training this week that threatens to wipe out his season. The significant setback comes after a nervous few weeks for the Eagles, who have also lost dual club champion Elliot Yeo until the first month of the season. Yeo underwent ankle syndesmosis surgery and damaged medial ligaments in his right knee after being injured in a tackle during match simulation. Young star Harley Reid has been managed with a sore ankle, continuing a stop-start summer, with All-Australian forward Jake Waterman also missing recent sessions with back soreness. Both should be back in training next week. Callum Jamieson is rehabilitating after ankle and knee operations last year, with Rhett Bazzo also working back from surgery to repair a foot fracture. Liam Baker is back in full training after an ankle scare. Campbell Chesser has endured an interrupted pre-season with some lower leg issues but is now ramping up his program. – Nathan Schmook

Dom Sheed in action during the match between Gold Coast and West Coast at People First Stadium in round seven, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Tough start to 2025 on the injury front at the kennel. Liam Jones and Jason Johannisen will miss at least a couple of months due to high-grade hamstring injuries. Adam Treloar has endured a frustrating pre-season due to a series of calf strains that will delay his start to the season by at least a month. Aaron Naughton and Cody Weightman have both been on modified programs but played in Sunday's intraclub and look set for round one. Anthony Scott is recovering from a kneecap subluxation and facing a race against the clock, while Nick Coffield has been interrupted. Jamarra Ugle-Hagan has been away from the club dealing with personal issues and doesn't have a clear return date just yet. – Josh Gabelich