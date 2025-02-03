Logan McDonald runs during Sydney training on December 3, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY'S Logan McDonald has suffered a setback following post-season ankle surgery, while fellow Swans talls Hayden McLean and Jack Buller have also had interrupted pre-seasons.

McDonald had a post-season operation on the ankle he first hurt during last season's preliminary final win, which then led to him being subbed out at half-time of the Swans' 60-point thumping in the Grand Final.

The 22-year-old is yet to resume full training, with the club saying only his progress has been "delayed" but providing no clear timeline on when he will return.

Ruck-forward McLean, meanwhile, only recommenced team training this week after managing a groin issue over the off-season.

Hayden McLean in action at Sydney training on July 17, 2024. Picture: Brett Costello

Buller, a mid-season draftee in 2023, is set to miss 2-4 weeks after suffering a shoulder injury in a match simulation last week.

The Swans have trialled key defender Tom McCartin up forward during the pre-season, with new coach Dean Cox expressing a willingness to spin the magnets in his first year in charge.

Swans draftee Jesse Dattoli is set to resume running in 2-4 weeks after suffering a serious back injury, while tall defender Will Edwards will resume team training in the next month after having surgery on a fractured leg last December.