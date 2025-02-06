Isaac Kako after being drafted by Essendon at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUBS have had a final chance to pitch for new zones in their Next Generation Academy as the AFL goes through its thorough review of the Indigenous and multicultural program.

The review is coming to a head as planning is set for what to do with North Melbourne's zone, with the Roos having been allocated Tasmania since the NGAs were introduced in 2016. However, with the Devils due to enter the competition in 2028, the Kangaroos will be assigned a new zone.

Clubs have until Friday this week to complete their submission to the AFL about the NGA zones. As part of the memo sent to clubs, the League has given opportunity for feedback on which area/s of each club's existing zone they would like to retain and also the chance to pitch for other area/s outside of their existing zone they would like to obtain.

It comes following the AFL Commission's decision last year to return to the original NGA bidding rules, allowing clubs to have access from pick No.1 onwards for NGA prospects to align with northern Academy and father-son rules. That change saw the Bombers snap up prized youngster Isaac Kako at last year's draft with pick 12.

"In addition to the changes to the NGA draft access rules approved by Commission, the planned introduction of the Tasmania Devils to the competition is a key driver for reviewing the NGA zones," the League said to clubs in its memo.

"These circumstances provide a strategic opportunity for AFL to review the current NGA framework to ensure that a clear pathway to integrate Tasmania into the NGA framework is established; clubs have appropriate opportunity to identify and develop Indigenous and culturally diverse talent, across boys and girls pathways; and talent is attracted and supported in alignment with the refreshed AFL cultural diversity strategy.

"The review will cover NGA zones, eligibility criteria and concession access requirements, and a clear transition pathway to the new framework."

The League is aiming for the NGA review to add more players of Indigenous and multicultural backgrounds to AFL and AFLW lists, but also to nominate clear regions in Tasmania and the Northern Territory, align clubs' efforts in harnessing talent but also growing community and school-level activities and improving transparency and accountability from clubs in the time spent with Academy players.

The AFL is undertaking to minimise changes to existing zones and, for Victorian clubs, allocate one metropolitan zone and one regional or remote zone per club, with some clubs not always associated with both since the original framework was built.

"Given the work that clubs already undertake and the relationships established in their existing zones, wholesale changes to the NGA zones are not our intention. However, the introduction of the Tasmania Devils necessitates a review and, subject to club submissions and our broader analysis, significant changes are a possibility," the memo said.

Clubs are expected to have a range of views on the next steps for the NGA, with decisions on zone changes and any eligibility process tweaks expected to be announced in coming months.

No.1 draft pick Jamarra Ugle-Hagan models the Bulldogs jumper. Picture: Michael Willson, AFL Photos

The AFL looks at the NGAs as important in its bit to increase the number of Indigenous and multicultural talent in the elite level and attract more communities to the game.

Club investment in the program was disincentivised when the League ruled, following the selection of NGA prospect Jamarra Ugle-Hagan at No.1 in 2020, that clubs could not match bids inside the top 20 and then the top 40 picks.

However having reopened access as with the case of Kako, and with the new points system to be introduced this year to ensure clubs pay full freight for the best Academy and father-son players, there are potential advantages for clubs to find in the NGAs.