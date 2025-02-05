AFL to continue to work with NFL and MCG about ground availability

A general view as Lions fans celebrate a goal during the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG on September 28, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE NFL's first regular-season game at the MCG could clash with the opening week of next year's AFL finals series, but the AFL has backed the historic deal and been praised for its role in the negotiations.

NFL executive vice president Peter O'Reilly said at Thursday morning's (AEDT) announcement that their first regular-season game in the Asia-Pacific region will probably be in week one of their season, which is early September.

It raises the potential of a fixture clash at the MCG for the first week of AFL finals, but the AFL says it supports the NFL coming to Melbourne.

"We have a long history of working with governments and venues to support major sporting and cultural events," an AFL spokesperson said.

"We will continue to work together to ensure arrangements are in place for our AFL fans and the wider community to experience the best of both worlds."

A general view of the 2023 season opener between Richmond and Carlton at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

Another possible scenario is that the NFL game is played during the AFL's pre-finals bye round, but the final dates are yet to be locked in.

"We won't lock into any scheduling here, but the likely scenario would be a week-one game," O'Reilly said.

O'Reilly and Victorian sports minister Steven Dimopolous said the AFL was a key player in bringing the NFL to Melbourne.

"I have nothing but respect for the AFL's work with us in order to land the announcement today," Dimopolous said.

"As for the scheduling ... I will leave that for the NFL to announce at a future time.

"The AFL have been fantastic in terms of these negotiations."

O'Reilly then added his appreciation for the AFL's part in the deal.

A general view as KISS perform ahead of the 2023 Grand Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG on September 30, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

"This doesn't happen without the AFL's partnership as an important player in this conversation ... that relationship can go beyond just playing (at the MCG)," O'Reilly said.

"This is an incredible League and we can learn from each other. That partnership and relationship is important to us."

The Los Angeles Rams have been confirmed as the host team and their opposition will reportedly be the Philadelphia Eagles.

It is a multi-year deal as the NFL continues its international expansion.

The NFL has played 55 regular-season games outside the United States, with London, Madrid and Berlin confirmed as venues this year.

"Expanding to Melbourne, a beautiful city with a rich sports history, underlines our ambitions to become a global sport and accelerate international growth," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

"Together with the Victorian State Government ... we look forward to making history in what is an important market for the NFL and a significant next step in expanding our international footprint."