Carlton fans celebrate during the R11 match against Gold Coast at Marvel Stadium on May 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce, for the seventh straight season, a price freeze on general admission tickets for all matches at the MCG and Marvel Stadium across the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.

General admission tickets will remain at $27 for adults, $18 for concession and $5 for juniors aged 14 and under, while children aged four and under continue to be free.

A general admission ‘Family ticket' consisting of two adults and two children will also be frozen at $54 for all home and away season games at both the MCG and Marvel Stadium.

The milestone marks the seventh consecutive year the AFL has frozen general admission ticket prices at the MCG and Marvel Stadium, strengthening its commitment to making the game more accessible for fans.

2025 AFL and Club members will once again have a 24-hour member priority window to snap up tickets for MCG (Ticketek) and Marvel Stadium (Ticketmaster) matches which go on sale on Tuesday 18 February, with the General Public able to purchase tickets from Wednesday 19 February. Exact times are listed at the bottom of this release.

In 2024, more than 7.7 million fans attended a home and away match during the Toyota AFL Premiership Season making it the highest attended season on record.

All 18 AFL Clubs set the ticket prices for their home matches, and the AFL appreciates the tenant clubs of the MCG and Marvel Stadium for once again helping to deliver this price freeze for fans along with the commitment from all clubs across the competition to continue to keep matches as affordable and accessible as possible.

The 2025 general admission price freeze follows the AFL's continued commitment to affordability in a year which saw entry level Finals tickets frozen, free access to Gather Round tickets for all members, Kids Go Free national campaign across the school holiday period in July and Round 24 in Victoria, a price freeze on footy food at Marvel Stadium, and under 18s continuing to be free at all NAB AFLW matches.

"The AFL is proud to continue to freeze prices for general admission and family tickets for the seventh consecutive year," AFL CEO Andrew Dillon said.

"On any given weekend there could be 4-5 matches in Victoria, and we understand the cost-of-living pressures across every household and every business, which is why we are committed to ensuring as many people as possible can enjoy the excitement of our game firsthand.

"We have the best fans in the world, and with record breaking attendance figures last year and a great take up of tickets for next week's Indigenous All-Stars match in Perth, and next month's Opening Round and Gather Round matches, we're excited to see the return of full stadiums again in 2025."

In 2025, there are 89 Home and Away matches spread across the two venues (47 matches at the MCG, 42 matches Marvel Stadium).

Ticket on-sale dates are staggered across the month of February for each individual state and venue, with full details here: https://www.afl.com.au/tickets/onsale-dates/toyota-afl-premiership-season

TICKET ON-SALE TIMES:

Club Members & General Public (both MCG and Marvel)

Tuesday 18th February

12pm: Club Members (Rounds 1-15)

Wednesday 19th February 2025

12pm: General Public (Rounds 1-15)

MCC/AFL Reserve (MCG) - 10am MCC | 2pm AFL

Tues 18th Feb (Rounds 1-6)

Tues 25th March (Rounds 7-9)

Tues 29th April (Rounds 10-12)

Tues 20th May (Rounds 13-15)

AFL Reserve (Marvel Stadium) - 10am