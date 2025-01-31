Melbourne rookie Luker Kentfield has been sidelined by a nasty bout of pneumonia

Luker Kentfield fires off a handball during a Melbourne training session on November 11, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

MELBOURNE rookie Luker Kentfield faces a delayed start to the season after an illness-hit pre-season saw him spend time in hospital with complications from pneumonia.

The key forward, who was selected by the Dees in last year's mid-season rookie draft, fell ill in December whilst in Western Australia for his break.

Kentfield has remained in Perth to be with family in his recovery but the Demons are hoping to have him back at the club in coming weeks but are not rushing his progress after the setback.

Melbourne's football general manager Alan Richardson said the club was supporting the youngster after the health scare.

"Over the Christmas break whilst back home in Perth, Luker was struck down with a nasty bout of pneumonia. He unfortunately experienced some complications with this that involved a lengthy hospital stay," Richardson said.

"He has been recovering at home for the past fortnight and will now slowly start to progress his day-to-day activity.

"We look forward to welcoming him back into the club in the coming weeks."

The 194cm 19-year-old played nine games for Casey in the VFL after joining the Demons for the second half of last year.