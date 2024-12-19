Melbourne provides an injury update on a handful of players ahead of Christmas

Max Gawn looks dejected after a los during round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

MELBOURNE skipper Max Gawn won't return to full pre-season training until the end of January after fracturing his voice box at training.

Gawn was hit in the throat during a training session this week and has been ruled out of full contact training for six weeks.

"Max sustained a fractured larynx following a hit to the throat during training this week," Demons high performance boss Selwyn Griffith said.

"As part of his recovery, Max won't be able to exercise for the next two weeks, followed by a period of non-contact training for an additional four weeks.

Max Gawn during the Melbourne training session at TIO Traeger Park in Alice Springs, June 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Despite the setback, Max is recovering well and remains in good spirits."

Star defender Jake Lever also won't return to full training until the end of next month as he continues his recovery from post-season knee and shoulder surgery.

The 28-year-old is back running, but his shoulder rehab means he won't start contact training until the end of January.

Jake Lever receives some treatment during Melbourne's game against Hawthorn in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

In good news for the Demons, top draftee Xavier Lindsay and forward Charlie Spargo are set to resume full training after Christmas after both had been restricted in the lead-up to Christmas.

Lindsay suffered a PCL injury at the end of his under-18s season, while Spargo missed all but the opening game of the 2024 campaign due to an Achilles issue.

"(Lindsay) came into our program with a good level of strength but hadn't done a huge amount of running," Griffith said. "We've had him in the re-conditioning environment, and he's just gone from strength to strength. He's really shown his diligence and professionalism, and that's allowed him to integrate into training as of last week, in some modified drills.

"He'll go into the Christmas break on the draftee program, which will be unrestricted, and we'll look to integrate him into full training shortly after returning from that Christmas break.

Xavier Lindsay at the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft at Marvel Stadium on November 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Charlie ... has done an awesome job over the off-season and since he’s come back.

"He's now integrated into skills with the group and is building his conditioning volume. Our aim is to integrate him into an individualised Christmas program, with the plan for him to return to full training post-Christmas."

Christian Salem and Bayley Fritsch, who both had off-season surgery, and recruits Harry Sharp and Tom Campbell have all returned to full training after they had been on modified programs.

Melbourne is scheduled to play an AAMI Community Series pre-season game against Fremantle on March 2 before its premiership season-opener against Greater Western Sydney on March 16.