Sam Graham at the launch of the 2018 Toyota AFL Finals Series. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL is pleased to announce Brisbane Lions Football Club's Chief Operating Officer, Sam Graham, has been awarded the 2024 Graeme Samuel Scholarship.

Presented to a highly talented senior AFL club administrator, the Graeme Samuel Scholarship provides the recipient with $20,000 to further their career within the AFL Industry.

Graham has been involved in the football industry for nearly two decades, contributing across a range of strategy, operational, and leadership roles, including Strategy Manager, Manager of Club Services, General Manager Strategy, CEO of NSW/ACT, AFL General Manager of Game Development, and General Manager of Tasmania Expansion.

Since joining the Brisbane Lions in 2023 as COO, Graham has played a key role in developing the Club's new strategic plan, driving commercial growth and advancing new business initiatives for the club and the ongoing advocacy for a new stadium in collaboration with both government and private sector stakeholders.

AFL Executive General Manager People, Sarah Fair, congratulated Graham on his Award.

"On behalf of the AFL I'd like to congratulate Sam on receiving the 2024 Graeme Samuel Scholarship" Fair said.



"Sam has made a significant contribution to the game over the last two decades, from the grassroots to the elite level. Sam's unwavering passion, commitment, leadership and drive makes him a great ambassador for our industry.



"We look forward to seeing Sam further his career aspirations and deliver continued impact within the AFL."

Graham said he was honoured to receive this year's scholarship.

"It's a privilege to work in football and I'm humbled to be awarded the 2024 Graeme Samuel Scholarship in honour of Graeme who has made an immense contribution to the game," Graham said.

"Since joining the AFL in 2005, I've loved the challenges of working in a high-paced environment, and transitioning into different roles across the industry has helped me develop my skills as a leader, teammate and person both on and off the field.

"I would like to thank the AFL, and everyone at the Brisbane Lions Football Club for their support along the journey so far.

"I would also especially like to acknowledge the ongoing and unwavering support of my wife Amanda and three kids, Albie, Sid and Marigold.

"I'm grateful for the opportunities I've been given and am looking forward to utilising this scholarship to further my career aspirations."

Graeme Samuel

Graeme Samuel was one of the original AFL Commissioners when it was formed in 1984. He resigned from the Commission in 2003 to take up the position of Chairman of the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission. Across two decades, Mr Samuel played an invaluable role in the strategic direction of the AFL competition and Australian football more broadly.

The scholarship has been awarded by the AFL Commission since 2004 in recognition of Graeme Samuel's contribution to the game, with the recipient provided with $20,000 to put towards a study course to further their career development.

Previous Graeme Samuel Scholarship winners:

2023 – Marcus King, Geelong Cats

2022 – Peter Bell, Fremantle

2021 – Sue Clark, Western Bulldogs

2019 – Cain Liddle, Carlton

2018 – Cameron McLeod, North Melbourne

2017 – Kelly Ryan, Western Bulldogs/AFL

2016 – Jennifer Watt, Melbourne

2015 – Ameet Bains, St Kilda

2015 – Rosie King, Geelong Cats

2014 – Steve Rosich, Fremantle

2013 – Andrew Travis, Gold Coast SUNS

2013 – Cam Vale, North Melbourne

2012 – Simon Garlick, Western Bulldogs

2011 – Justin Reeves, Collingwood

2009 – Rob Threlfall, Geelong Cats

2006 – Steven Trigg, Adelaide Crows

2005 – Geoff Walsh, North Melbourne

2004 – Trevor Nisbett, West Coast Eagles

Note: The Graeme Samuel Scholarship was not presented in 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2020 with joint winners awarded in 2013 and 2015.