George Wardlaw in action during a North Melbourne training session on August 6, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

NORTH Melbourne star George Wardlaw is expected to be sidelined for up to three months after injuring his troublesome hamstring at training on Wednesday.

Wardlaw was sent for scans immediately after the club's match simulation session, which discovered a high-grade strain that is expected to keep him sidelined for between 10 to 12 weeks.

It means Wardlaw will certainly miss the opening portion of the club's 2025 season, with the Kangaroos expected to take a cautious approach to the 20-year-old's recovery after yet another hamstring injury.

Wardlaw won't have to undergo surgery to repair the damage to his hamstring, having suffered similar muscle injuries multiple times in both his draft year and during his first season at North Melbourne.

The young midfield bull has flashed glimpses of his immense potential by averaging 19.1 disposals and 4.8 clearances across 18 matches at AFL level last season.

"This is obviously disappointing for George as he has been very diligent with his physical conditioning since he’s been at the club," Kangas football boss Todd Viney said.

"While there are a lot of variables at play with his recovery, George is an extremely diligent and professional athlete and we know he will be ticking every box in his rehabilitation to be back as soon as possible."

In better news for North Melbourne, key defender Aidan Corr is expected to resume full training next week following finger surgery in December while former first-round pick Wil Dawson is also expected to rejoin the main group in the coming days following a shoulder issue.

Luckless midfielder Brayden George is set to resume full training inside the next month as he recovers from another ACL injury sustained last year, while defender Josh Goater is also hopeful of returning by the start of the season following a ruptured Achilles.

Callum Coleman-Jones isn't expected to return before May following his own Achilles injury sustained early last season.