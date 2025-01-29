North Melbourne is sweating on the results of scans of young gun George Wardlaw, who injured his hamstring at training on Wednesday

George Wardlaw in action at a North Melbourne training session on January 13, 2025. Picture: North Melbourne FC

NORTH Melbourne is concerned by the severity of a hamstring injury suffered by star young midfielder George Wardlaw at training on Wednesday.

Wardlaw was sent for scans immediately after the club's match simulation session, with the club fearful over the extent of the blow just 46 days out from its round one clash against the Western Bulldogs.

The 20-year-old has a long history of hamstring issues, having suffered multiple across both his draft year and his maiden campaign at Arden Street after arriving with the No.4 pick from the 2022 pool.

However, he enjoyed a standout stretch last year where he flashed his immense potential by averaging 19.1 disposals and 4.8 clearances across 18 senior matches.

Speaking after the Roos' session, assistant coach Leigh Adams said Wardlaw would likely be looking at time on the sidelines.

"It looks like a hamstring. We're not sure about the severity, he's going to get a scan now," Adams said.

"He's done 90 per cent of the pre-season, he's been really fit and strong ... it's a shame he'll probably miss some footy."

Teammate Harry Sheezel said Wardlaw had put in a power of work over the off-season.

"I'm shattered for him, though I'm not sure about the extent of it. He's worked so hard to get his body right," Sheezel said.

More to come