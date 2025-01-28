Speaking to AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge, Giants coach Adam Kingsley has outlined how he plans to use recruit Jake Stringer in 2025

Jake Stringer warms up ahead of Greater Western Sydney's match sim session on January 27, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

GREATER Western Sydney has flagged the potential of Jake Stringer earning more midfield minutes this season, with coach Adam Kingsley heaping praise on the fitness levels of his star new recruit.

Stringer joined the Giants after a 42-goal campaign at Essendon last year, bolstering an attack already spearheaded by Coleman Medal winner Jesse Hogan and club captain Toby Greene.

However, after returning from the Christmas break in peak physical condition, the Giants have been considering the prospect of Stringer being thrown into the midfield for spurts ahead of the upcoming campaign.

But it's still forward where the club expects Stringer to do the bulk of his damage, complementing a star-studded attack that features Hogan and Greene, as well as former No.1 pick Aaron Cadman and exciting small forward duo Brent Daniels and Darcy Jones.

"He'll fit in easily," Kingsley told AFL.com.au.

"He'll mix between what Toby Greene has done in the past, to what our other forwards do. He might have a little bit of midfield time as well. He'll play two or three different roles.

"He'll work in with Toby Greene, he'll work in with Jesse Hogan and the other keys, and he'll work in with Brent Daniels. He'll play in a variety of positions."

Stringer was sent into the midfield at different stages last year, notably an Anzac Day clash against Collingwood where he won eight clearances, with Kingsley not opposed to handing the veteran additional onball responsibilities this year.

"It depends how our season's unfolding," Kingsley said.

"Who is available, who is not available, how we're going in certain aspects. The plan is, if everything is going well, he'll play mostly forward. But plans change when you need them to.

"I won't rule it out. But I also think we've got midfielders that I'm pretty happy with."

Stringer was dealt to the Giants for pick No.53 in the final minutes of last year's Trade Period, with Kingsley delighted by the 30-year-old's return to the club following a past history of pre-season injuries blighting the start of his campaign.

Stringer's 42-goal season in 2024 also came on the back of an uninterrupted summer, having previously dealt with persistent groin and hamstring problems across his prior two pre-seasons.

"He's come back in really good shape," Kingsley said.

"His three weeks away during his Christmas break, he actually got in even better shape. That's probably the hardest time to do it, so that's a reflection of his effort and attitude in my view."

Stringer's arrival came at the end of a Trade Period where the Giants lost four key contributors to rival clubs including Harry Perryman to Collingwood, Nick Haynes to Carlton and both Isaac Cumming and James Peatling to Adelaide.

However, Kingsley is confident the club improved over the off-season in large part due to the arrival of a premiership player and 212-game veteran in Stringer.

"It was really important for our club," Kingsley said of his signing.

"I think we took a step forward in the off-season. The competition is so close and ultimately who would really know who is going to win this year and who is going to finish in the top four or the top eight? Who is going to finish in the bottom four?

"I think if you look at everyone's predictions, not just in the media, but they're probably three or four off picking who the top eight is anyway.

"It feels like we took a step forward and a step closer to winning that premiership by bringing Jake in. But who would know?"