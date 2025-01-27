Take a closer look at the players at your club who rarely miss games

WHICH player can your club rely on the most?

Whether by good fortune, good management or good form, there's some players that just don't miss a beat and have managed remarkable runs of consecutive games.

We take a look at which players you can depend on the most at your club. Check it out.

Ben Keays

The Crows' vice-captain has, quite literally, not missed a beat since crossing to the club from Brisbane at the end of 2019. Keays missed round one of his first season at the Crows but has gone on to play every game since. The 27-year-old is now on a run of 106 consecutive games - the fifth longest active streak in the League. Keays topped off his stellar run with an inaugural club champion award in 2024, tying with Jordan Dawson for the title. While yet to play a game in Adelaide colours, recruit Alex Neal-Bullen is also on an impressive streak of his own, notching up 65 games on the bounce. The premiership Demon has been a pillar of consistency in recent seasons, missing just one game (round seven, 2022) since the start of 2021. – Alison O'Connor

Charlie Cameron

The small forward has been a model consistency for the Lions, and not just in front of goals either. Cameron has clocked up a remarkable 145 consecutive games, which is the second-longest active streak in the League, behind only Jack Crisp. The only games the electric forward has missed since joining Brisbane from Adelaide were in the second half of 2018 due to an ankle injury. – Alison O'Connor

Patrick Cripps

The reigning Brownlow Medallist is just about as reliable as anyone for Michael Voss, and not just for his elite on-field exploits, either. Cripps rarely misses a game, having sat out of just four from a possible 110 games over the past five seasons, and hasn't missed since a cork kept him out in round 19, 2023. Even after missing a month-long stretch with a hamstring injury last season, Adam Saad is still one of the Blues' most reliable players. The 30-year-old has missed just eight of 94 matches for the Blues since crossing from Essendon ahead of the 2021 season. – Alison O'Connor

Jack Crisp

Not only is Crisp the most durable player at the Magpies, he's the most reliable in the League - and by some stretch. The 31-year-old's extraordinary run of games - sitting at 237 matches and counting - has him just seven games shy of the all-time record of 244, held by the late great Jim Stynes. Assuming his unstoppable run continues, Crisp will draw equal with Stynes' record on the biggest stage of all against Essendon on Anzac Day, while the record will be all his own the following week when the Pies meet Geelong. – Alison O'Connor

Nic Martin

An SSP success story, Martin has not only developed into one of the Bombers' most important players, but has been incredibly reliable since making his AFL debut. The versatile 23-year-old has missed only one game since his 27-disposal, five-goal debut at the start of 2022, and that was the following week due to COVID protocols. Martin has now played 66 consecutive games for the Bombers. Bombers captain Zach Merrett continues to perform consistently and has featured in 192 of a possible 198 games since the start of 2016. – Dejan Kalinic

Andrew Brayshaw



One of the League's best midfielders, Brayshaw's durability since being drafted in 2017 has been incredible. The Dockers ball-magnet has played 146 out of a possible 153 games since entering the competition, with three of those matches missed coming after he was infamously punched by Andrew Gaff in 2018. Brayshaw has played the past 71 games for the Dockers, while teammate Luke Ryan is on a run of 83 consecutive matches played. Jordan Clark has also played the past 70. – Dejan Kalinic

Gryan Miers

The clever small forward has become one of the most dangerous players inside 50 in the competition, and Miers has also shown his durability over the past three seasons. Miers has played in 70 consecutive games, a run that started in early 2022. Cats defender Zach Guthrie is close behind, having played in the past 66 matches. Tom Atkins' run of consecutive games came to an end last season, but he has still played in 92 of the Cats' past 98 matches. – Dejan Kalinic

Matt Rowell

Given his combative style of play and the injuries he suffered early in his career, Rowell's run of 79 consecutive games is perhaps surprising. The Suns' midfield bull saw an incredible start to his career ended by a shoulder injury in 2020, while he hurt his knee at the start of 2021. But since then, Rowell hasn't missed a game in a boost for the Suns. While Rowell's active streak is the longest, teammates Sam Collins (76) and Noah Anderson (60) also have long runs, while new Sun Daniel Rioli has also played in 76 consecutive games. – Dejan Kalinic

Harry Himmelberg

Now settled in the Giants' defence, Himmelberg continues to show his durability. The tall defender has played the past 40 games for GWS, but his run of reliability stretches back further than that. Himmelberg has played 161 of a possible 164 games since the start of 2018. He kicked 38 goals in 2019 and 36 in 2021, but has found a new home in defence. His teammate in defence, Connor Idun, has also played consistently for the Giants, with his active streak of consecutive games sitting at 51. – Dejan Kalinic

Blake Hardwick

Another season down, and yet another campaign where 'Mr Reliable' played every game for the Hawks. Since 2018, Hardwick has played in 152 of a possible 155 games for Hawthorn, and he hasn't missed a game since 2021. Not only is he almost always available, Hardwick has shown his versatility for the Hawks, kicking 13 goals last year after a move forward. He has played the past 75 games for the Hawks, while All-Australian forward Dylan Moore is on a run of 70 consecutive matches. – Dejan Kalinic

Trent Rivers

Rivers has been a remarkably consistent performer since landing at the Demons in the 2019 draft. The West Australian had already cemented himself as one of the best young defenders in the game, but Rivers added another feather to his cap in 2024 when he was let loose in the midfield, finishing the season with career-highs in disposals, tackles and clearances. But it isn't only his versatility that makes him one of the Demons most reliable assets. Rivers hasn't missed a match in the past two seasons, playing 56 games on the bounce, and with another big pre-season under his belt, the 23-year-old could be destined for even bigger things in 2025. – Alison O'Connor

Nick Larkey

A shining light through a difficult period for the Kangaroos, Larkey has not only kicked plenty of goals over the past four seasons, but also shown his ability to stay on the park. The forward has played 88 of the Roos' past 90 games, now having not missed a match since 2022. The 2023 All-Australian has booted 197 goals in that time. While Larkey has played the past 50 games, he doesn't own the longest active streak at the Kangaroos. That honour belongs to Bailey Scott, who has featured in 53 consecutive games. – Dejan Kalinic

Willem Drew



Ultra reliable and ultra consistent, Drew has now played every possible game for the Power in the past four seasons. That run means he has featured in 96 consecutive matches for the Power, with the midfielder becoming a key player in a star-studded onball brigade for Port. Perhaps surprising given the brave way he plays, Zak Butters is now up to 58 consecutive games for the Power. Veteran Travis Boak, set to enter his 19th AFL season, has also been incredibly durable. Boak has missed just 29 games since making his AFL debut in mid-2007. – Dejan Kalinic

Nathan Broad



Given the departures and retirements in recent seasons and the wretched run with injury in 2024, it's slim pickings at the Tigers, but Broad stood up for Richmond last year. The three-time premiership defender missed just one game in 2024 and has only been absent for five across the past three seasons. His run of 20 consecutive games is the second most for the Tigers, behind only Ben Miller (21). – Dejan Kalinic

Callum Wilkie

The run continues for the Saints' star defender. Since making his debut in 2019, Wilkie has now played 132 consecutive games, the third longest active streak in the competition. An All-Australian in 2023, Wilkie claimed the Trevor Barker Award as the Saints' best and fairest for the first time last year, after another campaign during which he shut down some of the competition's best key forwards. – Dejan Kalinic

Ollie Florent



An underrated player for the Swans, only three players in the competition have an active consecutive games streak longer than Florent's 119. The half-back last missed a game in 2019, and that outing is the only one he has been absent for across the past seven seasons. Last year, the dashing 26-year-old signed with the Swans until at least 2029. Hard-running star Errol Gulden is up to a streak of 85 consecutive games for Sydney. – Dejan Kalinic

Bailey Williams



Given the Eagles' injury run in recent seasons, Williams' ability to stand up, particularly in the ruck, has been impressive. He has featured in 47 consecutive games for West Coast to provide some stability through a difficult period for the club. Jamie Cripps (32) and Tom Cole (31) are the next best active streaks for the Eagles. – Dejan Kalinic

Bailey Dale

Since establishing himself in the Bulldogs' best side, Dale simply doesn't miss games. Since the start of the 2021 season, Dale has played every game, with his active streak now sitting at 96. Drafted in 2014, Dale played 59 matches in his first six seasons, but has cemented his spot since and become an important player for the Bulldogs coming out of defence. Teammate Bailey Williams has played 67 consecutive games, while captain Marcus Bontempelli has featured in the past 62. – Dejan Kalinic