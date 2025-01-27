Bulldogs star Tim English has suffered an abdominal injury

Tim English celebrates a goal during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Hawthorn in round eight, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WESTERN Bulldogs ruckman Tim English has suffered an abdominal injury that will keep him out of full training.

English, 27, sustained bruising to his abdominal area after a knock at training on Friday, the Bulldogs said.

The 2023 All-Australian is set to resume training on Tuesday, but will be on a modified program until symptoms improve.

The Bulldogs have ruled English out of a match simulation session in Noosa on Sunday.

It marks the second straight interrupted pre-season for English, who signed a five-year extension with the Bulldogs in August.

English dealt with migraine-related symptoms in January last year, but went on to play 23 games in 2024.

The Bulldogs will host Essendon in a match simulation on February 15 before taking on Hawthorn in the AAMI Community Series on February 27.

They begin their season against North Melbourne on March 15.