Tim English set to remain with the Western Bulldogs with a five-year contract extension taking him through to the end of 2029

Tim English and Tristan Xerri contest the ruck during the match between North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs in round 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

TIM ENGLISH is closing in on a five-year extension with the Western Bulldogs as the restricted free agent nears his contract call.

The All-Australian ruckman has been weighing his decision throughout the year, with the Bulldogs putting forward a long-term offer earlier in the season.

The West Australian has also had strong interest from West Coast, however, as flagged on Gettable last month, it is understood he is poised to remain at the kennel.

A five-year deal would run through to the end of 2029, with a decision possible as early as this week.

The 27-year-old and 129-gamer has previously considered the Eagles, who tried to lure him back to Perth in 2022 when he was last out of contract.

With his partner Rudi Ellis, a Melbourne Vixens netballer, now in Victoria after crossing from the West Coast Fever, English is settled in Melbourne.

English has led the Dogs' midfield unit since 2019 and pieced together his best season of his career last year.

He is one of only two remaining restricted free agents in the 2024 group, alongside Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield.

English was in a moonboot on Sunday night following the Dogs' loss to Adelaide, with the ruckman undergoing scans on Monday ahead of a crunch end to the season as they vie for a finals spot.