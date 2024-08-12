Victoria Metro players pose with the cup after winning the 2024 Marsh U18 National Championships match between Vic Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

VIC METRO has claimed this year's Marsh Under-18 Girls Championships title after a comprehensive 21-point win over reigning premier South Australia.

Despite dominating the boy's fixture in recent years, the 9.4 (58) to 5.7 (37) triumph was the Metro girls' first championship win since 2019.

VIC METRO v SOUTH AUSTRALIA Full match coverage and stats

Vic Metro won its three games to sit clear on top of the ladder with just one match left to play next week, with South Australia (one win) facing off against Western Australia (winless) next Saturday.

Western Jets midfielder Sierra Grieves ran amok in the midfield and was best on ground, amassing a game-high 28 disposals, eight clearances and a goal.

She executed a superb finish on the run from 45m out early in the third quarter which not only halted South Australia's hopes of an unlikely comeback, but stamped her authority as a serious draft prospect this year.

Sierra Grieves in action during the 2024 Marsh U18 National Championships match between Vic Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Metro started the game on fire, booting the only three goals of the first term with South Australia unable to fire a shot until late in the second quarter.

South Australia had won the past two titles but were unable to compete with Metro's firepower across the ground.

The Croweaters struggled with their connection piece between the midfield and forward line as Metro's defence ruled the airways and regularly stopped any forays forward.

Learn More 07:00

Sienna Tallariti was absolutely fantastic down back, showcasing her intercepting prowess as she continues to press her case as one of the most promising defenders in this year's draft crop.

The Oakleigh Chargers product, who was best on ground in last year's Coates Talent League Grand Final, finished the day with 15 disposals and 11 intercepts.

Sienna Tallariti in action during the 2024 Marsh U18 National Championships match between Vic Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Exciting prospect Lou-Lou Field was a pillar of strength in defence alongside her, amassing 20 touches and eight marks, with South Australia struggled to pierce Metro's stingy defence all afternoon.

Lou-Lou Field handballs during the 2024 Marsh U18 National Championships match between Vic Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton fans should already be excited by the emergence of father-daughter selection Sophie McKay, who once again showed that she is a likely player for the future.

McKay loves the big stage and despite a heavily strapped quad, was able to assert herself on the contest with power and burst as she usually does.

The daughter of Carlton legend Andrew and sister of current Blues star Abbie, McKay spent significant periods of the game playing forward, but that only adds another string to her bow.

Sophie McKay ruin action during the 2024 Marsh U18 National Championships match between Vic Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

One of her best assets is her versatility and ability to impact the game all over the ground, which should hold her in good stead when she steps up to the big time.

Fellow Metro midfielder Sarah Poustie highlighted her ability to work both ways, racking up 21 disposals and 11 tackles, while Eastern Ranges star Grace Belloni was also a strong contributor with 21 touches and a goal.

Grace Belloni in action during the 2024 Marsh U18 National Championships match between Vic Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Sandringham Dragons co-captain Scout Howden worked tirelessly on the wing all afternoon for Metro, recording 17 disposals and four marks.

Georgia Knight was Metro's focal point forward of centre with three majors, while livewire small forward Abbey Vicino was also a handful for South Australia's defensive setup.

Georgia Knight in action during the 2024 Marsh U18 National Championships match between Vic Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

While South Australia wasn't able to compete with Metro’s firepower, midfielder Laela Ebert fought on valiantly throughout the day to probably be her state's best.

Ebert racked up 25 disposals, five tackles and five clearances in the loss.

Laela Ebert in action during the 2024 Marsh U18 National Championships match between Vic Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Sturt's India Rasheed (18 disposals), daughter of former tennis player Roger, was also strong, while Grace Martin spent more time in the midfield in the second half and showed plenty of promising signs.

Defender Esther Schirmer was tasked with stopping Metro star forward Georgie Brisbane and did a superb job, restricting the Eastern Ranges goalkicking powerhouse to just six disposals.

Bottom-ager Imogen Trengove is a name to watch for next year given she did not look out of place with her speed and class.

Metro's ability to take their chances in front of goal also proved pivotal with the South Australian's wasting some golden opportunities early on.

Players huddle together ahead of the 2024 Marsh U18 National Championships match between Vic Metro and South Australia at RSEA Park. Picture: AFL Photos

Despite the tough loss and letting their two-year stranglehold on the U18 title slip, there were plenty of positives to come out of the national championships for South Australia and there are plenty of exciting prospects to watch come draft time.

Meanwhile, Metro could be set for a bumper draft haul after a host of names boosted their prospects in the biggest game on the National Championships calendar.

VIC METRO 3.0 5.0 7.2 9.4 (58)

SOUTH AUSTRALIA 0.2 1.4 2.5 5.7 (37)

GOALS

Vic Metro: Knight 3, Belloni, Grieves, McDonald, McKay, Stevenson, Vicino

South Australia: Bessen, Dufour, Eaton, McKee, Riggs

BEST

Vic Metro: Grieves, Field, Tallariti, Field, Poustie, McKay

South Australia: Ebert, Rasheed, Schirmer, Dufour, Martin, Trengove