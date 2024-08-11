With AFLW Fantasy open to Fantasy coaches to create their starting teams, who is shaping up to be the most selected player in 2024?

L-R: Charlie Thomas, Ebony Marinoff, Bonnie Toogood. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH the first match simulations of the AFLW season already behind us, the AFLW season feels closer than ever!

As our favourite AFLW stars are hitting the park, keen AFLW Fantasy coaches have also been putting together their first Fantasy teams. Let's see which players are shaping up to be the most popular picks to date.

Defenders

Guns and rookies seems the prevailing strategy of Fantasy coaches with all top five defenders from 2023 among the most popular picks, led by West Coast's Charlie Thomas in nearly 50 per cent of all teams. Carlton defenders Lulu Beatty and Gen Lawson-Tavan are likely to see plenty of game time, while Lauren Butler presents fantastic value following an injury-impacted 2023. Ruby Schleicher jumps off the list as a discounted premium, with several shrewd coaches looking to make the most of their salary cap.

Player Club Price Ownership Charlie Thomas WCE $941,000 46.99% Eilish Sheerin RIC $925,000 32.37% Lulu Beatty CAR $300,000 30.17% Emma Kearney NM $929,000 30.06% Ruby Schleicher COL $793,000 26.74% Elisabeth Georgostathis WBD $886,000 24.68% Gen Lawson-Tavan CAR $304,000 19.70% Lauren Butler COL $360,000 19.42% Madison Newman ADE $884,000 13.97% Emma O'Driscoll FRE $852,000 13.06%

Lauren Butler handballs during the AFLW R7 match between Collingwood and Carlton at Ikon Park on October 15, 2023. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Midfielders

Ebony Marinoff tops the charts as the most selected player in Fantasy, with nearly two-thirds of coaches deciding they want the midfield bull after an incredible 2023. Marinoff's mammoth 128.5 point average was not only a great captain choice last season, but was also the best we have seen across eight seasons of AFLW. Jas Garner, Laura Gardiner and Charlie Rowbottom may also cost a small fortune but are powerful scorers in their own right. The Port Adelaide pair of Shinead Goody and Piper Window have stood out among the midfield rookies, with both presenting enormous value.

Player Club Price Ownership Ebony Marinoff ADE $1,664,000 65.97% Jasmine Garner NM $1,645,000 46.41% Charlie Rowbottom GC $1,463,000 34.46% Laura Gardiner SYD $1,497,000 29.34% Shinead Goody PA $300,000 29.01% Mon Conti RIC $1,379,000 21.26% Piper Window PA $348,000 20.35% Ash Riddell PA $1,503,000 18.84% Georgie Prespakis GEE $1,292,000 14.98% Georgia Stubs NM $304,000 13.28%

Note that Kiara Bowers is in 10% of teams but won't be playing this season after stepping away due to her pregnancy.

Charlie Rowbottom kicks for goal during the AFLW R9 match between Gold Coast and GWS at Heritage Bank Stadium on October 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Rucks

The Fantasy community seems far more divided over the best ruck to start in AFLW Fantasy this season. A little more than a third of teams are backing in Ally Morphett to repeat her breakout season as the premier ruck of Fantasy, but fellow breakout star Matilda Scholz isn't far behind in popularity. Lilly Pearce appears the pick of the basement-priced rucks, with the Geelong sign-on likely to take the primary role for the Cats in 2024. Consistent performers Alice Edmonds and Breann Moody round out the list, with coaches not scared off by the arrival of Celine Moody at her twin sister's club.

Player Club Price Ownership Ally Morphett SYD $1,138,000 35.76% Lilly Pearce GEE $300,000 26.38% Matilda Scholz PA $979,000 18.77% Alice Edmonds WBD $1,044,000 13.53% Breann Moody CAR $1,083,000 12.34%

Ally Morphett before the round 06 match between Port Adelaide and Sydney at Alberton Oval, October 7, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

Forwards

The majority of coaches agree that Bonnie Toogood is too good to pass up, averaging over 16 points more than the next best player in 2023. Fantasy coaches are also predicting the debut of No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner at the Western Bulldogs, while Yasmin Duursma appears great value. Gabby O'Sullivan appears primed for a bigger midfield role thanks to some key absences at the Dockers, while the Giants will look to get the most out of recent recruit Mikayla Pauga.

Player Club Price Ownership Bonnie Toogood ESS $1,323,000 61.24% Kate Hore MEL $1,111,000 35.73% Yasmin Duursma PA $350,000 26.34% Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner WBD $420,000 23.67% Montana Beruldsen SYD $306,000 20.28% Gemma Houghton PA $1,004,000 17.65% Katie Brennan RIC $927,000 15.91% Mikayla Pauga GWS $363,000 15.37% Gabby O'Sullivan FRE $512,000 12.88% Danielle Ponter ADE $805,000 11.08%

Yasmin Duursma during Carlton's official team photo day at Ikon Park on August 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Most popular team

Based on these numbers, here is a team made up exclusively of the players locked in by keen coaches.

Early coaches seem to have focused on grabbing the best players on each line, supported ably by a cast of quality rookies. But there is a notable lack of value picks, whether that be under-priced premiums (over $700k) who can outscore their previous seasons or mid-priced players (over $420k) who might have breakout years. An over-reliance on young debutants may also have coaches nervous when team sheets are dropped before round one.

However, the quality of these players cannot be denied with the likes of Charlotte Thomas, Ebony Marinoff, Jasmine Garner, Charlie Rowbottom and Kate Hore all highly owned players in 2023 that got the job for their coaches. Building around these players can be a great starting point for any team.

