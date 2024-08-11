WITH the first match simulations of the AFLW season already behind us, the AFLW season feels closer than ever!
As our favourite AFLW stars are hitting the park, keen AFLW Fantasy coaches have also been putting together their first Fantasy teams. Let's see which players are shaping up to be the most popular picks to date.
Defenders
Guns and rookies seems the prevailing strategy of Fantasy coaches with all top five defenders from 2023 among the most popular picks, led by West Coast's Charlie Thomas in nearly 50 per cent of all teams. Carlton defenders Lulu Beatty and Gen Lawson-Tavan are likely to see plenty of game time, while Lauren Butler presents fantastic value following an injury-impacted 2023. Ruby Schleicher jumps off the list as a discounted premium, with several shrewd coaches looking to make the most of their salary cap.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Price
|
Ownership
|
Charlie Thomas
|
WCE
|
$941,000
|
46.99%
|
Eilish Sheerin
|
RIC
|
$925,000
|
32.37%
|
Lulu Beatty
|
CAR
|
$300,000
|
30.17%
|
Emma Kearney
|
NM
|
$929,000
|
30.06%
|
Ruby Schleicher
|
COL
|
$793,000
|
26.74%
|
Elisabeth Georgostathis
|
WBD
|
$886,000
|
24.68%
|
Gen Lawson-Tavan
|
CAR
|
$304,000
|
19.70%
|
Lauren Butler
|
COL
|
$360,000
|
19.42%
|
Madison Newman
|
ADE
|
$884,000
|
13.97%
|
Emma O'Driscoll
|
FRE
|
$852,000
|
13.06%
Midfielders
Ebony Marinoff tops the charts as the most selected player in Fantasy, with nearly two-thirds of coaches deciding they want the midfield bull after an incredible 2023. Marinoff's mammoth 128.5 point average was not only a great captain choice last season, but was also the best we have seen across eight seasons of AFLW. Jas Garner, Laura Gardiner and Charlie Rowbottom may also cost a small fortune but are powerful scorers in their own right. The Port Adelaide pair of Shinead Goody and Piper Window have stood out among the midfield rookies, with both presenting enormous value.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Price
|
Ownership
|
Ebony Marinoff
|
ADE
|
$1,664,000
|
65.97%
|
Jasmine Garner
|
NM
|
$1,645,000
|
46.41%
|
Charlie Rowbottom
|
GC
|
$1,463,000
|
34.46%
|
Laura Gardiner
|
SYD
|
$1,497,000
|
29.34%
|
Shinead Goody
|
PA
|
$300,000
|
29.01%
|
Mon Conti
|
RIC
|
$1,379,000
|
21.26%
|
Piper Window
|
PA
|
$348,000
|
20.35%
|
Ash Riddell
|
PA
|
$1,503,000
|
18.84%
|
Georgie Prespakis
|
GEE
|
$1,292,000
|
14.98%
|
Georgia Stubs
|
NM
|
$304,000
|
13.28%
Note that Kiara Bowers is in 10% of teams but won't be playing this season after stepping away due to her pregnancy.
Rucks
The Fantasy community seems far more divided over the best ruck to start in AFLW Fantasy this season. A little more than a third of teams are backing in Ally Morphett to repeat her breakout season as the premier ruck of Fantasy, but fellow breakout star Matilda Scholz isn't far behind in popularity. Lilly Pearce appears the pick of the basement-priced rucks, with the Geelong sign-on likely to take the primary role for the Cats in 2024. Consistent performers Alice Edmonds and Breann Moody round out the list, with coaches not scared off by the arrival of Celine Moody at her twin sister's club.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Price
|
Ownership
|
Ally Morphett
|
SYD
|
$1,138,000
|
35.76%
|
Lilly Pearce
|
GEE
|
$300,000
|
26.38%
|
Matilda Scholz
|
PA
|
$979,000
|
18.77%
|
Alice Edmonds
|
WBD
|
$1,044,000
|
13.53%
|
Breann Moody
|
CAR
|
$1,083,000
|
12.34%
Forwards
The majority of coaches agree that Bonnie Toogood is too good to pass up, averaging over 16 points more than the next best player in 2023. Fantasy coaches are also predicting the debut of No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner at the Western Bulldogs, while Yasmin Duursma appears great value. Gabby O'Sullivan appears primed for a bigger midfield role thanks to some key absences at the Dockers, while the Giants will look to get the most out of recent recruit Mikayla Pauga.
|
Player
|
Club
|
Price
|
Ownership
|
Bonnie Toogood
|
ESS
|
$1,323,000
|
61.24%
|
Kate Hore
|
MEL
|
$1,111,000
|
35.73%
|
Yasmin Duursma
|
PA
|
$350,000
|
26.34%
|
Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner
|
WBD
|
$420,000
|
23.67%
|
Montana Beruldsen
|
SYD
|
$306,000
|
20.28%
|
Gemma Houghton
|
PA
|
$1,004,000
|
17.65%
|
Katie Brennan
|
RIC
|
$927,000
|
15.91%
|
Mikayla Pauga
|
GWS
|
$363,000
|
15.37%
|
Gabby O'Sullivan
|
FRE
|
$512,000
|
12.88%
|
Danielle Ponter
|
ADE
|
$805,000
|
11.08%
Most popular team
Based on these numbers, here is a team made up exclusively of the players locked in by keen coaches.
Early coaches seem to have focused on grabbing the best players on each line, supported ably by a cast of quality rookies. But there is a notable lack of value picks, whether that be under-priced premiums (over $700k) who can outscore their previous seasons or mid-priced players (over $420k) who might have breakout years. An over-reliance on young debutants may also have coaches nervous when team sheets are dropped before round one.
However, the quality of these players cannot be denied with the likes of Charlotte Thomas, Ebony Marinoff, Jasmine Garner, Charlie Rowbottom and Kate Hore all highly owned players in 2023 that got the job for their coaches. Building around these players can be a great starting point for any team.
Get expert advice from Free Kick during the pre-season in the Fantasy Hub.