Scans have confirmed the extent of the injuries suffered by Eagle Elliot Yeo

Elliot Yeo looks dejected after West Coast's loss to Essendon in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast gun Elliot Yeo could miss the start of the season after scans confirmed he suffered knee and ankle injuries at training on Friday.

Yeo went to ground awkwardly in a tackle and hobbled from the ground with trainers before undergoing scans.

The Eagles premiership star has injured the medial ligament in his right knee and sustained syndesmosis damage to his right ankle, the club said on Monday,

"There are always risks involved as we increase the intensity at training to prepare for the season, and unfortunately Elliot has sustained injuries to his right knee and ankle," West Coast general manager football Gavin Bell said.

"We are working through his rehab program and a return-to-play timeline.

"At this stage, we’re hopeful he will be available in the early part of the season."

Elliot Yeo at West Coast training on January 17, 2025. Picture: West Coast

Yeo, 31, had been in full training despite copping a knock to the eye in a recent match simulation and training in protective eyewear.

He enjoyed an impressive 2024 season that saw him bounce back from four years interrupted by injury and finish second in the John Worsfold Medal, benefitting from a pre-season trip to Qatar.

The Eagles face Richmond in a match simulation on February 17 before taking on North Melbourne in the AAMI Community Series on March 1.