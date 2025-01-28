Bombers defender Jordan Ridley has suffered another injury

Jordan Ridley in action at Essendon training on January 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IMPORTANT Essendon defender Jordan Ridley has been dealt another injury setback, suffering a minor hamstring strain.

Ridley, who was limited to just nine games last year due to a quad injury, has been ruled out of the Bombers' match simulation against the Western Bulldogs on February 15.

The 26-year-old former Crichton medallist played just 17 games in 2023.

Midfielder Jye Caldwell is close to a return to full training after undergoing hip surgery in August.

Caldwell enjoyed a career-best season in 2024, averaging 22.7 disposals, 6.5 tackles and 4.3 clearances.

Ben McKay (ankle) is set to return to full training in the coming weeks, while Nik Cox (concussion) is increasing his training loads.

Ben McKay handballs during Essendon's clash against Adelaide in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

As reported by AFL.com.au last week, Alwyn Davey jnr underwent knee surgery after a promising pre-season.

Harrison Jones is set to return to full training this week after a scare in Friday's match simulation, during which he hurt his ankle.

First-year trio Archer Day-Wicks (toe), Zak Johnson (shoulder) and Jayden Nguyen (knee) are also recovering from injuries.

After facing the Bulldogs, Essendon plays Geelong in the AAMI Community Series on February 25.