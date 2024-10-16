Jake Stringer has been traded from Essendon to GWS

Jake Stringer celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against West Coast in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

JAKE Stringer will play for Greater Western Sydney next year after the Giants and Essendon agreed to a trade in the dramatic final moments of Deadline Day.

As flagged by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey in August, Stringer was looking for a longer deal after hitting a trigger for 2025 with Essendon.

But the deal looked lost in the final 24 hours of the trade period, with Bombers list boss Matt Rosa confirming a report from AFL.com.au that the Giants had withdrawn their interest.

But the two parties came back to the table on Wednesday and thrashed out a deal, with Stringer signing a two-year deal with the Giants in exchange for pick 53.

"It got to a point last night where the Giants withdrew their interest, then it was revived later today," Rosa told Deadline Day LIVE.

"It was very late (this) afternoon that we started the discussions again."

Stringer kicked 42 goals in 2024 and is a welcome addition to the Giants after Harry Perryman (Collingwood), Isaac Cumming (Adelaide) and James Peatling (Adelaide) left in the past two weeks.

"We are delighted to welcome Jake to the Giants," GWS executive general manager of football Jason McCartney said.

"We identified Jake as someone that has the ability to be a matchwinner and after undergoing a thorough recruitment strategy, we believe he will add great value to our team.

"Having watched Jake's career closely from the beginning, I'm very excited about his potential to thrive up here in Sydney in the Giants environment."

Stringer joined the Bombers from the Western Bulldogs ahead of the 2018 season and played 123 games for Essendon.

"Jake has had a great career at Essendon, and we congratulate him on what he has achieved with us," Essendon general manager of AFL Daniel McPherson said.

"We have had a front-row seat to Jake's highlight reel for seven seasons at Essendon and we wish Jake and his family the best in their move to the Giants."