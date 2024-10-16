Luke Parker has got the move he wanted, joining the Kangaroos from the Swans on Deadline Day alongside Jacob Konstanty

Luke Parker celebrates during the round 23 match between Essendon and Sydney at Marvel Stadium, August 16, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

SYDNEY great Luke Parker has joined North Melbourne after a trade was agreed on Deadline Day.

Parker, 31, has joined the Kangaroos alongside untried small forward Jacob Konstanty in exchange for pick 44 after initial talks between the clubs were slow.

The 2012 premiership player requested a trade earlier this month and the Swans have agreed a deal for the veteran to move.

Luke Parker and Jacob Konstanty are North Melbourne players. Konstanty and Parker for Pick 44. @AFLcomau @traderadio — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) October 16, 2024

He adds further experience to North's list following the arrival of West Coast forward Jack Darling.

The Swans had initially knocked back North's first offer of a pick in the 60s last week, with talks between the two clubs slowing after the initial discussion.

"We were keen to add some more experience to our young list at the trade table, and Luke certainly has one of the best football resumes of those still in the game," North's footy boss Brady Rawlings said.

"He’s been an incredibly reliable player and leader for Sydney over a number of years and will offer a wealth of knowledge from his experience at a consistent, finals-hardened club like the Swans. We look forward to the impact Luke can have both on and off the field.

"And Jacob’s career is only just beginning. His playing style and ability to apply pressure in the forward line has really stood out to us. We see potential in his football ability and look forward to him getting to work."