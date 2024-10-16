Caleb Daniel handballs during the Western Bulldogs' clash against Melbourne in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

CALEB Daniel has landed at North Melbourne in a deal that was agreed to in the final minutes of the trade period.

The Western Bulldogs have landed pick 25 in exchange for Daniel.

Daniel had interest from the Kangaroos after a mixed 2024 season, during which he was subbed on or off in eight of his 16 games.

The 28-year-old was contracted at the Bulldogs until the end of 2026.

Daniel was a premiership player in 2016 and enjoyed the best season of his career four years later, when he won the Charles Sutton Medal and was an All-Australian.

Daniel spent 10 years at the Dogs and is regarded as one of the best field-kicks in the competition.

"Caleb has been an outstanding contributor to the Western Bulldogs and a much-loved figure inside our four walls," Dogs recruiting boss Sam Power said.

"We respect Caleb’s decision to continue his career at North Melbourne and thank him for his amazing service to our football club.

"Caleb will always be part of the 2016 premiership side and on behalf of the club we wish Caleb and his partner Erin all the best for the future."

"Caleb is an elite kick and decision-maker, who will add composure to our defensive mix," North's footy boss Brady Rawlings said.

"He is also an experienced leader and knows what success looks like having played in a premiership, so will be able to offer plenty of support and insight to our young list both on and off the field.

"We look forward to welcoming Caleb to the club."