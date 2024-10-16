The Tigers are mourning the passing of Chris Toce on Wednesday

Chris Toce. Picture: richmondfc.com.au

RICHMOND has announced the death of the club's national recruiting manager, Chris Toce.

Toce had been fighting an aggressive form of cancer over recent months and sadly lost his battle on Wednesday, surrounded by family.

He was appointed to the position at Punt Road in March this year, crossing from St Kilda where he had been for nine seasons, appointed the Saints' national head of recruiting in February 2022.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with Chris' family, his wife Mel, and two children Sophia and Harry," Richmond general manager-football talent Blair Hartley said on the club's website.

"We were so excited to bring Chris to the Club in March, because of the fantastic person he was and his accomplishments in the AFL industry as a recruiter.

"Chris quickly established himself as a key part of our team. His professionalism and commitment to the job was only matched by his warm and easy-going nature that enabled him to quickly build relationships across the entire Club.

"He was a Richmond person and his passion for the Club and our future was evident from day one. We will miss him dearly."

Tigers CEO Shane Dunne added his condolences.

"We are devastated for Chris' family and friends. Our thoughts are with his wife Mel and their two children Harry and Sophia," Dunne said.

"We will do everything we can to support them at this incredibly difficult time, and of course into the future."

St Kilda also made a statement on Wednesday.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the Toce family," St Kilda posted on X.

"Chris was a talented recruiter and a warm and kind friend and colleague to all who had the pleasure of knowing him."