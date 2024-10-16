Follow all the news and live updates as the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period draws to a close

Luke Parker during Sydney's training session at the SCG on May 21, 2024. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Welcome back to our live coverage of the 2024 AFL off-season, with Deadline Day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period upon us!

We're set for another huge finish to the player movement period, with plenty of change expected at the top of the draft order as clubs jostle for position, and some big names set to be in new colours ahead of 2025.

You can watch and listen to all the news LIVE on Continental Tyres AFL Trade Radio every weekday, and don't miss AFL.com.au's live and exclusive coverage of Deadline Day from 2pm to 8pm AEDT.

Join Damian Barrett, Kane Cornes, Cal Twomey, Riley Beveridge, Josh Gabelich and Sarah Olle as they bring you all the latest from inside the room at Marvel Stadium as clubs and player agents attempt to get deals done before the official trade deadline at 7.30pm AEDT.