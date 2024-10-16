A final flurry saw a swag of late trades done, but not everyone looking for a new home found one

(L-R): Brodie Kemp, Ivan Soldo, Xavier O'Halloran. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHILE the trade bell rang often in the frantic final minutes of Deadline Day, a host of players that were hoping to get moved were left out in the cold.

Greater Western Sydney pair Xavier O'Halloran and Wade Derksen, Brisbane's Deven Robertson and Port Adelaide ruckman Ivan Soldo will all return to their respective clubs after exploring options elsewhere.

Carlton defender Brodie Kemp, who garnered interest from St Kilda but was keen to stay put, will remain at the Blues after the clubs failed to strike a deal.

Although the Giants were big players in the dying minutes as they recruited Jake Stringer and found James Peatling a new home in Adelaide, O'Halloran and Derksen remained untouched.

Versatile O'Halloran had interest from the Western Bulldogs, but missed a move as Sam Power and his recruiting team finalised late trades out for Bailey Smith, Caleb Daniel and Jack Macrae.

Xavier O'Halloran in action during the R24 match between GWS and Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium on August 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Derksen was keen on a move to Melbourne, but it never gathered any steam as the clock ticked down.

After exploring the possibility of moving back to Victoria from Port Adelaide after just one year, Soldo will remain at Alberton.

The former Richmond ruckman fired back at critics on Wednesday via Instagram, saying he had "no intention of leaving" despite Port confirming recently the 28-year-old had requested a move.

Ivan Soldo during the round six match between Collingwood and Port Adelaide at the MCG, April 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

St Kilda looked into trading for him, but with concerns over his knee, opted out, leaving Soldo to stay in South Australia with two years to run on his contract.

Robertson will see the final year out on his deal at the Lions after interest from Collingwood waned on the rugged midfielder that played just two senior games in 2024.

Likewise for Kemp, who was chased by the Saints with a future pick that was turned down by Carlton, who have the 23-year-old under contract for another year.

St Kilda pair Tim Membrey and Jack Hayes, Melbourne back Adam Tomlinson and Brisbane defender Jaxon Prior are among the players who could find new homes in the delisted free agency period, which runs from November 1-8.