Giants midfielder James Peatling has been traded to the Crows

James Peatling celebrates a goal during Greater Western Sydney's qualifying final against Sydney on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has continued its off-season moves, sealing a trade for Greater Western Sydney midfielder James Peatling on the final day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Peatling had been in demand in his contract year and, as revealed by AFL.com.au, decided earlier this month he wanted a move to the Crows.

On Wednesday, the Crows and Giants agreed to a trade, with Adelaide sending a future second-round selection in exchange for Peatling, a future third and future fourth-round pick.

It continues a busy off-season for the Crows.

They have already landed another Giant, Isaac Cumming, as an unrestricted free agent, while Melbourne forward Alex Neal-Bullen joined on the opening day of the trade period in exchange for pick 28.

The 24-year-old Peatling was taken by the Giants in the mid-season rookie draft in 2021 and went on to play four games in his debut season.

James Peatling in action during the R11 match between GWS and Geelong at GMHBA Stadium on May 25, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

After managing just 22 games across 2022 and 2023, Peatling enjoyed a breakout season in 2024 where he played 19 games, including the Giants' two finals matches.

Adelaide list boss Justin Reid said the 186cm dasher would complement the team's midfield.

"James brings a lot of strengths that are important to any team, being his ability to win clearance, run and carry the footy and apply pressure," Reid said.

"His career has been on a steady progression over the past three seasons and this year he was able to show that with opportunity he can be a consistent high-level midfielder in the competition.

"At age 24 and only 45 games into his career, we believe he is only just scratching the surface of his potential and we are delighted he’s chosen to join our Club as he builds on his own game and we strive to improve."

Peatling became an important part of the Giants' midfield, particularly as Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly dealt with injuries during the season.

"We're pleased we were able to reach an agreement with the Adelaide Crows to bolster our future draft hand and receive fair value for the club in this trade," Giants footy boss Jason McCartney said.

"James worked his way through our Academy system to be our first mid-season rookie selection and we thank him for his contributions over the past four years."

The Giants have now seen Peatling, Cumming (Adelaide) and Harry Perryman (Collingwood) depart since their 2024 season ended.

Adelaide holds picks No.4, No.64 and No.82 in next month's Telstra AFL Draft.