BAILEY Smith will play for Geelong next year after four clubs pulled off a mega trade in the final minutes of a dramatic Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

A four-way deal will see Smith land at the Cats, Jack Macrae join St Kilda and Matt Kennedy get a move to the Western Bulldogs.

The final details of the deal were confirmed by the AFL an hour after the trade deadline.

The Dogs brought in Kennedy and pick 17 and parted with Smith and Macrae, also farewelling Caleb Daniel in a separate deal.

The Dogs bade farewell to Smith, who departed after six seasons at the Kennel.

"Bailey has been a strong contributor for the Western Bulldogs and we thank him for everything he has brought to our club,” Dogs recruiting boss Sam Power said.

"He’ll always be a part of the Bulldogs family and we wish him all the best at Geelong."

"We’re excited Bailey will be wearing the hoops from 2025 and beyond. At just 23 he is a talented player whose attributes gives us on-field flexibility and he will complement our current playing group," Geelong's footy boss Andrew Mackie said.



"We’re looking forward to welcoming Bailey into our football club and our broader Geelong community."

The Saints parted with pick 45 and received Macrae.

"We’re very excited to welcome Jack to St Kilda," Saints footy boss David Misson said.



"Jack’s football résumé speaks for itself, and we’re pleased to bring in a senior player with his ability and leadership capacity to complement our list.



"We look forward to welcoming Jack, his wife Lou and the rest of the Macrae family to RSEA Park."

"Jack has been an integral part of the Western Bulldogs for more than a decade, playing a significant role in our 2016 premiership and earning appropriate All-Australian recognition during his time with us," Power said.

Kennedy's move to the Dogs was motivated by a desire to spend more time in the midfield.

"Matt brings more experience into our midfield, with strong qualities as an inside ball winner," Power said.

“At 27, Matt brings a wealth of experience within the AFL system and we expect him to provide a quality option for us from next season."

The Blues received pick 38 and parted with Kennedy.

"Today’s acquisition of a second-round draft pick provides greater list flexibility ahead of a very strong draft group, as well as for the club’s list moving forward," Blues list boss Nick Austin said.

"This selection opens up a number of avenues for us and we will explore how this plays out over the next month ahead of the upcoming draft.

"We want to sincerely thank Matt for his time and commitment at the Blues.

"Matt made it clear his desire for more time in the midfield at AFL level, and we appreciate his want to seek this out during the trade period. He is a person of wonderful character, who works hard and looks out for his teammates on and off the field.

"We hope for the best for him at his new club.

"The deal made today provides us with further options we will now explore and look to execute in line with our strategy, which we have been pleased to have successfully executed to this point of the trade and draft period."

The mega trade in detail

Geelong

Receives: Bailey Smith, pick 45

Gives up: Picks 17, 38

St Kilda

Receives: Jack Macrae

Gives up: Pick 45

Western Bulldogs

Receive: Matt Kennedy and pick 17

Give up: Bailey Smith and Jack Macrae

Carlton

Receives: Pick 38

Gives up: Matt Kennedy

