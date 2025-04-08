Harley Reid looks on during West Coast's clash against Gold Coast in round one, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast has made its big move to extend Harley Reid's time at the club, with the Eagles presenting a suite of massive contract offers to keep the young gun.

AFL.com.au can reveal the Eagles have over the past week tabled multiple contract options in a major bid to have Reid remain at the club, including a three-year deal and also a five-year deal.

It is West Coast's most considerable and significant show of how highly they value Reid, with the five-year offer the most lucrative deal in the Eagles' club history if he was to sign on. A longer-term option, which would take Reid past his free agency, will extend that further to be one of footy's biggest ever offers.

Reid is currently contracted to the end of 2026, when his standard three-year contract as a top 20 draftee from 2023 will expire.

The three-year offer from the Eagles would take him through to the end of 2029, when Reid would be at the end of his sixth season, while the five-year extension would tie him to the end of 2031, when Reid would be reaching the end of his eighth season and becoming a free agent. The deals are expected to be worth around $1.6-1.8 million a season.

The Eagles are also open to longer than a five-year term, which would likely see Reid's worth be on the cusp of $2 million a season.

Victorian clubs, including Hawthorn and Essendon, are closely watching Reid and will look to pry him out of West Coast at the end of this year and again next year should he not re-sign at the Eagles, where he was the club's No.1 pick at the 2023 draft.

Reid was red-hot favourite for last year's Telstra AFL Rising Star before being suspended for a dangerous tackle, ruling him ineligible.

His start to his second season has been in focus amid a tough run of form for West Coast to begin 2025, however he has moved to half-back in recent weeks and played his best game of the season on Sunday in the Eagles' defeat to Greater Western Sydney, gathering 25 disposals.

The 19-year-old entered the game as the most hyped No.1 pick in history and is already one of the AFL's most high-profile and marketable players. Last month he inked a six-year boots deal with sportswear giant Puma.