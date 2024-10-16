The Hawks and Eagles have agreed a trade sending Tom Barrass to Hawthorn

Tom Barrass takes a mark during West Coast's clash against St Kilda in round 19, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN has further strengthened its defence, completing a trade with West Coast for defender Tom Barrass inside the final 20 minutes of the 2024 Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

The Hawks, coming off a run to the semi-finals in 2024, had already added Josh Battle as a free agent and boosted their tall stocks even further on Deadline Day.

Hawthorn has sent its future first, second and third-round picks to West Coast, in return for Barrass and West Coast's future fourth-round pick.

Barrass, a premiership player with West Coast, requested a trade to the Hawks in August.

Tom Barrass details - the Hawks gave up their own future first, second and third round picks for Barrass and Hawthorn’s future fourth rounder in return. @traderadio — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) October 16, 2024

He played 150 games for the Eagles after being drafted in 2013.

The Barrass deal had initially been expected to feature Hawthorn's pick 14, which the Hawks offered up to the Eagles last week. But when the Eagles delayed on the deal, the Hawks moved the pick out to Carlton in return for a future first- and second-round pick.

"Since Tom requested a trade our sole aim has been to receive adequate compensation for a contracted player of his quality and experience," Eagles list boss Matt Clarke said.

"There were some twists and turns as with many negotiations but we are pleased to have secured three future draft picks from the Hawks to strengthen our draft hand for next year.

"We currently hold two first-round selections, two second-round and two third-round picks in the 2025 draft which gives us plenty of flexibility going forward."

"Tom is clearly a player of high talent and character who we know will play a key role in our defensive unit in 2025 and beyond," Hawks list boss McKenzie said.

"He has not only shown how well he can shut down dangerous opposition forwards but also how well he can intercept and set up crucial passages of play.”

"As one of the premier defenders in the league, we are excited to have Tom in the brown and gold in 2025."