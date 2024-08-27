Tom Barrass handballs during West Coast's clash against North Melbourne in round 13, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

WEST Coast defender Tom Barrass has confirmed his intention to be traded to Hawthorn.

The 28-year-old has been the subject of trade speculation throughout the year and confirmed his desire to move to the Hawks at his exit meeting on Tuesday.

Barrass is contracted until the end of the 2027 season, with the Eagles saying they will look to strike a deal with the Hawks while "protecting the best interests of the West Coast Eagles".

"Tom has today informed us of his desire to pursue an opportunity at another club," general manager football Gavin Bell said.

"While the club respects Tom's request, he is contracted for another three seasons and our vice-captain.

"We will endeavour to meet Tom's request while protecting the best interests of the West Coast Eagles."

West Coast defender Tom Barrass ahead of the match against GWS in R2, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hawthorn currently has picks 12, 30, 67 and 74 in this year's draft, plus their 2025 selections, to use in a trade.

As reported on Gettable earlier this year, Barrass had attracted some interest from Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs before settling on Hawthorn as his preferred destination.

The 2018 premiership player also has talks with Sydney last year, but a trade request did not materialise.

The 2024 Trade Period commences on October 7.