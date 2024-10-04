Josh Battle has moved to Hawthorn as an unrestricted free agent

Josh Battle in action during the match between St Kilda and Brisbane at Marvel Stadium in round 21, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA defender Josh Battle has officially joined Hawthorn as an unrestricted free agent.

The 26-year-old informed St Kilda in August of his wishes to exercise his free agency rights after carefully considering his future at the Saints, with Battle joining Hawthorn on a six-year contract.

The Saints were heavily criticised for telling Battle not to attend the club's best and fairest night following his decision to switch to the Hawks.

Battle was third in the count in a season where St Kilda finished 12th.

Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell had been been a key factor in Battle's decision, while new player acquisition manager Jarryd Roughead was also heavily involved in the pursuit.

Learn More 08:51

The Haileybury College product played 123 games across his first eight seasons in the AFL after being selected at pick No.39 in the 2016 Telstra AFL Draft.

St Kilda originally drafted Battle as a key forward before developing him into a mobile defender.

Under the guidance of third-year coach Mitchell, Hawthorn qualified for the finals for the first time since 2018 and went on to win its elimination final against the Western Bulldogs before bowing out in the semi-final against Port Adelaide.