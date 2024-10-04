Nick Haynes in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Geelong in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

INAUGURAL Greater Western Sydney defender Nick Haynes is joining Carlton as an unrestricted free agent after paperwork was lodged on Friday.

As revealed by AFL.com.au earlier this week, Haynes, 32, has signed a one-year deal with the Blues after leaving the Giants at season's end following 211 games for the club.

The defender told AFL.com.au earlier this year he was open to the possibility of leaving the Giants as he faced a battle for a spot.

He adds important depth at the Blues and is likely to provide support for star defender Jacob Weitering.

Haynes has also shown the ability to play on the wing, but his best season was undoubtedly in 2020, when he was named All-Australian and won the Kevin Sheedy Medal having led the League for intercept marks.

It comes amid an off-season of change at GWS, which made a straight-sets exit from the finals.

Fellow free agents Isaac Cumming (Adelaide) and Harry Perryman (Collingwood) are also leaving the Giants, while James Peatling has requested a trade to Adelaide.

The Blues, meanwhile, struggled into September before losing an elimination final to Brisbane.