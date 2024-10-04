Elliott Himmelberg has joined Gold Coast as an unrestricted free agent

Elliott Himmelberg celebrates a goal during the R17 match between Adelaide and Brisbane at the Gabba on July 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

UNRESTRICTED free agent Elliott Himmelberg has joined Gold Coast after playing 50 games for Adelaide.

Himmelberg, 26, joined the Crows in the 2016 draft but struggled to break through for regular games.

His move to the Suns was made official when the free agency window opened on Friday. The Crows will not receive any compensation.

Himmelberg, who stands at 198cm, played nine games in 2024, kicking eight goals to take his tally to 49 in 50 AFL games.

"Elliott has the talent and experience to help us on the field in the coming years," Gold Coast list boss Craig Cameron said.

"Our strategy for this trade period is to be targeted with the players we bring in, and Elliott’s versatility will complement our existing mix of key position players."

It is shaping as a busy period for the Suns, with Richmond gun Daniel Rioli and Collingwood defender John Noble both requesting trades to Gold Coast.

The brother of Greater Western Sydney defender Harry Himmelberg, Elliott was linked with a move to the Giants last year, but that didn't eventuate.