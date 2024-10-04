Tom Campbell has joined his fourth AFL club after signing with the Demons

Tom Campbell in action at a St Kilda training session on November 21, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

MELBOURNE has picked up journeyman ruckman Tom Campbell after free agency paperwork was lodged on Friday.

Campbell was delisted by St Kilda at season's end, but has landed at his fourth AFL club after being signed by the Demons, whose interest in the ruckman was revealed by AFL.com.au's Inside Trading last month.

The 32-year-old has played 58 AFL games, previously featuring for the Western Bulldogs and North Melbourne before joining the Saints.

He will provide much-needed support for star Max Gawn, who turns 33 in December.

Gawn has played 20-plus games in each of the past four seasons, including 21 this year as one of the game's best ruckmen.

Learn More 08:51

St Kilda won't receive a compensation pick for the move.

The Demons have bid farewell to retired trio Angus Brayshaw, Ben Brown and Lachie Hunter this year, and delisted Kyah Farris-White and Josh Schache.

Forward Alex Neal-Bullen is set to join Adelaide during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Melbourne finished 14th this year and currently holds picks five, 37, 45, 50 and 61 in this year's Telstra AFL Draft.