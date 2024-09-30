Check out all the latest trade news from around the League

Clayton Oliver, Jake Stringer, James Peatling. Pictures: AFL Photos

CLUBS CONSIDER OLIVER PLAY

CLUBS are again considering trade approaches for Melbourne star Clayton Oliver.

Oliver is signed at the Demons until the end of 2030, but AFL.com.au understands for the second successive trade period clubs are weighing up trade advances for him.

His management was contacted but refused to comment.

The four-time best and fairest winner and 2021 premiership star was hindered last season by an interrupted pre-season where he spent time away from the Demons.

He went on to play 21 games this year whilst battling knee and rib injuries at the end of the campaign.

Clayton Oliver during the round 22 match between Melbourne and Port Adelaide at the MCG, August 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

During last year's trade period Adelaide, St Kilda and Geelong were among the clubs to look at Oliver before the Demons shut down any chance of trading him.

Any trade discussion this year would have to take into account his lucrative contract and what draft selections a club would be prepared to offload for Oliver.

The Demons have faced a tumultuous off-season, with superstar midfielder Christian Petracca assessing his trade options following his serious season-ending spleen injury before he pledged his future to the club in September.

The spotlight came on the Demons following their drop to 14th position on the ladder, with president Kate Roffey standing down and an external review being announced by the Demons.

The Continental Tyres Trade Period opens on Monday, October 7. – Callum Twomey

GIANT DOMINOES TO FALL

GREATER Western Sydney is at the centre of several trade period-shaping calls as a number of Giants weigh their future and the club explores interest in Essendon forward Jake Stringer.

Giants unrestricted free agent Harry Perryman is edging closer to his decision, with Collingwood's late strong push giving the boyhood Magpies supporter a huge call against Port Adelaide's long-held interest and a six-year offer from the Giants to remain at the club.

But there is more on GWS' plate, with Adelaide aiming for a Giant double act as they court midfielder James Peatling.

The Crows have already secured GWS unrestricted free agent Isaac Cumming and met with Peatling in Adelaide last week as the hotly pursued on-baller decides his future.

James Peatling celebrates a goal during the semi-final between GWS and Brisbane at Engie Stadium on September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Peatling and Cumming, both Academy products at the Giants, have a tight relationship, while Peatling also has links with Crows defender Nick Murray.

Peatling has attracted interest from six rival clubs – Adelaide, St Kilda, West Coast, Collingwood, Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs – as well as having an upped three-year offer on the table from the Giants, though there is an understanding it may have to be longer to retain him given the rival interest.

The Eagles have strongly put their case forward for Peatling but are not considered to be in the running as one of the favourites for him.

The Western Bulldogs have a multi-year offer for Giants midfielder Xavier O'Halloran, who is contracted for next season, while fellow contracted Giant Wade Derksen has requested a trade to Melbourne.

Meanwhile the Giants will explore interest in Stringer, who has a year to run on his deal with the Bombers but is looking for a longer contract.

Jake Stringer celebrates a goal during Essendon's clash against West Coast in round 15, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Stringer has links to GWS football boss Jason McCartney, who was the Western Bulldogs list manager when the Dogs drafted him as a top-10 pick in 2012.

Whilst a move is still further off, the Giants will explore the opportunity with Stringer. – Callum Twomey, Riley Beveridge

HOT DEMAND FOR SUNS PICK

GOLD Coast's pick 12 has become the in-demand selection of this year's first round, with a stack of clubs chasing the prized choice.

Clubs are chasing the pick given it would likely otherwise be eaten up by a bid on Suns Academy prospect Leo Lombard, who would be expected to attract rival interest before that choice.

It has left the Suns again with the hottest draft choice up for grabs following the strong pursuit for its pick four last year, which ended with the Western Bulldogs taking Ryley Sanders (at No.6 after free agency compensation and a bid pushed it back).

Carlton, Collingwood, North Melbourne and Melbourne are among the clubs with interest in the Suns' second first-round pick for this year, with Greater Western Sydney and Adelaide also among the clubs expected to look at the pick.

The Suns last year creatively turned their top pick into multiple trade deals, spawning extra selections for 2023 and 2024 that allowed them to match bids on four first-round Academy players as well as enter this year's trade period with three first-rounders. – Callum Twomey

EAGLES' CUT-PRICE CALLS

WEST Coast's appointment of Andrew McQualter as coach will give the Eagles time to make calls on some potential cut-price trade options.

Richmond premiership player Liam Baker has nominated the Eagles as his preferred home over Fremantle, while Jack Graham is expected to join them as an unrestricted free agent following McQualter's addition as coach.

The Eagles have also been looking at Port Adelaide key defender Tom Clurey as a potential experienced back-up option with Tom Barrass on his way to Hawthorn, while the likes of Carlton midfielder Jack Carroll, Brisbane ball-getter Deven Robertson and Western Bulldogs forward Riley Garcia have all been tracked by the Eagles.

West Coast will trade Jack Darling to North Melbourne when the gates open next Monday, with pick 64 expected to be tabled by the Roos to get the deal done.

Darling will join on a two-year deal with a games trigger for a third season. – Callum Twomey

DEES EXAMINE MOVE FOR BLUE

MELBOURNE is exploring a move for out-of-contract Carlton small forward Matt Owies.

The 27-year-old is yet to secure a deal at the Blues for 2025 and has been assessing his options in recent weeks.

Owies has also met with Brisbane, West Coast and Gold Coast and is set to find a new home this off-season.

The Demons will lose Alex Neal-Bullen to Adelaide when the trade period opens next Monday and could add a player who kicked 33.13 from 23 appearances in 2024, after kicking 27 goals last year.

The Lions have also been in the market for a small forward this year and could make a play for Owies after beating Sydney in Saturday’s Grand Final.

Matt Owies reacts to a missed shot on goal during Carlton's match against St Kilda in R24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton is understood to be open to offering the former basketballer a contract for next year at the end of the trade period, but are looking to secure Nick Haynes and Dan Houston by the deadline.

The Blues are hoping Jesse Motlop can take the next step in 2025 and will train Zac Williams as a small forward across the pre-season, while Corey Durdin, Lachie Fogarty and Orazio Fantasia are all under contract.

Owies has played 72 games for the navy Blues since being signed as a Category B Rookie in 2018. – Josh Gabelich

CLUBS GET CLARITY ON COMPO

ST KILDA and Greater Western Sydney are among the clubs breathing a sigh of relief, after the AFL informed teams that 'Band 2' compensation picks will fall before North Melbourne's pair of end-of-first round selections.

Sydney and Gold Coast, who own the pair of Kangaroos picks, now face the prospect of falling further down the draft order should any of this year's free agency departures be deemed worthy of 'Band 2' or end-of-first round compensation.

Clubs had been nervously waiting on the League's final decision about where the picks would be placed, but received confirmation from the AFL on Monday morning.

The Saints may receive 'Band 2' compensation for defender Josh Battle's move to the Hawks, while the Giants could receive similar picks should Harry Perryman depart or perhaps even for Isaac Cumming's move to the Crows.

Isaac Cumming in action during Greater Western Sydney's qualifying final against Sydney on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Clubs had lobbied to the AFL for the compensation picks to be placed before North Melbourne's pair of selections, given a similar situation occurred last year.

Adelaide and St Kilda both picked before Carlton, who held the Kangaroos' pick in 2023, having received end-of-first round compensation picks for Tom Doedee's free agency move to Brisbane and Jade Gresham's to Essendon respectively.

North Melbourne earned three end-of-first round compensation picks from the AFL last year due to poor performance, one in 2023 and two in 2024, but traded all three to rival clubs.

Last year's pick was shifted to the Blues in exchange for Zac Fisher, while their two picks this season went to the Swans for Dylan Stephens and to the Suns as a result of a pick-swap undertaken last season. – Riley Beveridge

SHORT-TERM DEAL TO MAKE GIANT A BLUE

NICK Haynes will join Carlton on a one-year deal as an unrestricted free agent, as the Blues look to bolster their defensive stocks behind Jacob Weitering.

The veteran interceptor has already informed Greater Western Sydney officials of his intentions to join Carlton when the free agency window opens this Friday, having agreed a deal at Ikon Park solely for 2025.

Nick Haynes during the round 24 match between Western Bulldogs and Greater Western Sydney at Mars Stadium, August 25, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Haynes told AFL.com.au earlier this year that he hoped to continue his career for at least one more season, given he will turn 33 next May, and has found an opportunity to do so under Michael Voss at the Blues.

The arrival of Haynes will kickstart what could be a busy Trade Period for Carlton, who remains in the hunt for contracted Port Adelaide star Dan Houston.

The Blues are expected to retain midfielder Matt Kennedy, despite him exploring opportunities elsewhere, while defender Lewis Young has been eyeing the chance to play at a third club after limited game time this season. – Riley Beveridge