Clubs are contemplating what a deal for gun midfielder Clayton Oliver would cost, report Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge

Clayton Oliver in action during Melbourne's win over Hawthorn in round 23, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CLUBS are weighing up whether to make a play for Melbourne superstar Clayton Oliver in this year’s Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Oliver signed a massive seven-year contract in the middle of last year through to the end of 2030, but had a challenging season. He played 15 games, but missed 10 weeks with a hamstring injury.

Rival clubs are considering the cost of a trade attempt for Oliver, a four-time best and fairest winner with the Demons.

It is unclear if the brilliant midfielder would be open to any move and there has been no indication Melbourne would be willing to part with him.

But clubs have still been enquiring about the supremely talented 26-year-old, who is also a three-time All-Australian and a two-time AFL Coaches' Association Player of the Year winner throughout a glittering 162-game career.

Oliver's four Keith 'Bluey' Truscott Trophy wins as Melbourne's best and fairest put him level with Allan La Fontaine and Jim Stynes as the most in the club's history, a remarkable achievement given he is just eight years into his Demons career.

Despite Oliver's fitness struggles in 2023 – he also dealt with a blister in his foot that became infected, landing him in hospital – he still averaged 30.3 disposals, 6.9 clearances and 6.7 tackles per game last season.

Melbourne is primed for a significant trade period with premiership midfielder James Jordon to depart for Sydney as a free agent, where he will likely be joined by dual All-Australian ruck Brodie Grundy, and with contracted onballer James Harmes exploring his options elsewhere.

The Demons – who currently hold picks No.5, 13, 25 and 33 among others – have been among the teams actively exploring ways to potentially get higher up the draft order later this year.