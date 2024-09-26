Greater Western Sydney free agent Isaac Cumming has made a decision on his future

Isaac Cumming in action during Greater Western Sydney's qualifying final against Sydney on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

ISAAC Cumming has chosen Adelaide as his new home after opting to explore a free agency move following seven seasons with Greater Western Sydney.

As reported on AFL.com.au, Cumming had been tossing up offers from the Crows and Port Adelaide after opting not to stay at the Giants.

The 26-year-old has decided to join Adelaide, where he will add much-needed class and experience across half-back and the wing.

Also on Thursday, Port's football manager Chris Davies said his club wasn't at the "front of the queue" to secure Cumming's GWS teammate Harry Perryman, who has also been courted by Collingwood and Hawthorn.

Port is also prepared to trade ruckman Ivan Soldo, who joined the club this year from Richmond, with St Kilda his likely destination.

But Davies said 22-year-old forward Ollie Lord is a required player at Port amid interest from clubs including Collingwood and Melbourne, as reported in Inside Trading this week.

"There was nothing in Ollie Lord's exit interview which would suggest that he's looking at playing his footy elsewhere next year," Davies said.

The Power will also work with Gold Coast to clinch a deal for Jack Lukosius, who requested a trade this week.

"Jack has said to us that he wants to get to Port Adelaide," Davies said.

"And our challenge now is to work with the Gold Coast in order to make that potentially happen.

"We haven't engaged overly much with the Gold Coast as to what they might want but there's still a week and a half to go before the trade period and we will get a better sense of that over that point in time.

"But we are ultimately pleased that Jack wants to land here, he's a good player who we've obviously been tracking for a decent period of time."

Port's dual All-Australian defender Dan Houston wants to shift to a Victorian club despite being contracted until the end of the 2028 season.

Davies refused to be drawn on Houston's worth as a batch of Melbourne clubs headed by Carlton, North Melbourne and the Western Bulldogs circle the 27-year-old.

"I know the narrative is around two first-round picks and that type of thing," Davies said.

Dan Houston in action during Port Adelaide's clash with Fremantle in round five, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We just wait during the trade period to see ultimately what we get offered.

"Dan has made it clear to us that his preference is to be in Victoria. He has also said that if that can't work in a fair manner that he's happy to stay.

"So we'll just have to wait and see how that transpires."

Port is also keen to lure Collingwood forward Joe Richards.

Joe Richards celebrates a goal during the match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and Collingwood at Optus Stadium in round 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

"He's a player that fits ... a need for us, we'd like to add some depth in that front half, the small forward type crew," Davies said.

Cumming played 81 games for the Giants, but just six this year as he struggled with injuries.

The Crows are also set to land Melbourne forward Alex Neal-Bullen in a trade this off-season.

The free agency window opens on October 4, while the opening day of the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period is October 7.