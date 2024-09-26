When Chris Fagan needs someone to quell the opposition's dangerous small forward, he turns to Brandon Starcevich

Brandon Starcevich in action during the elimination final between Brisbane and Carlton at the Gabba on September 7, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

BRANDON Starcevich is unflappable, plays a role that is unglamorous, and is unquestionably in the best form of his seven-year career.

Whether it's Tom Papley, Will Hayward or Isaac Heeney when he drifts forward, Brisbane's defensive stopper again looms as a crucial cog in Saturday's Grand Final against Sydney.

And that's just the way he likes it.

After overcoming a calf injury that sidelined him for four matches in the middle of the season, Starcevich has returned a reinvigorated player who's proven almost impossible to beat one-on-one.

In eight completed matches since the Lions' round 16 win over Melbourne, the 25-year-old has conceded just six goals to his direct opponents.

Starcevich always gets the opposition's most dangerous small- to medium-sized forward, including Tyson Stengle, who he held goalless in the Lions' thrilling preliminary final win at the weekend.

Brandon Starcevich tackles Finn Callaghan during the semi-final between Brisbane and GWS at Engie Stadium on September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

He starts planning for his assignment early in the week, poring over footage of his likely match-up.

"Tuesday and Thursday I start to narrow in and wait for the tap on the shoulder," Starcevich told AFL.com.au.

"I usually have a pretty good idea of who I'm coming up against. I've played on most of them, if not all of them, at this stage of my career, so I've got a pretty good handle on them.

"I just go back to recent games and refresh my memory on who I'm coming up against."

Brandon Starcevich - Shutdown Jobs Match Opponent Minutes Disposals Conceded Goals Conceded R16 v Melbourne Kysaiah Pickett 62 4 1 R19 v Sydney Swans Will Hayward 29 3 1 Tom Papley 26 1 0 R20 v Gold Coast Suns Ben Long 82 5 1 R21 v St. Kilda Jack Higgins 91 3 0 R22 v GWS Giants Toby Greene 87 2 1 R23 v Collingwood Bobby Hill 84 10 0 SF v GWS Giants Toby Greene 87 8 2 PF v Geelong Cats Tyson Stengle 73 8 0

He doesn't have to look back too far to do homework on the Swans, who Brisbane hosted at the Gabba in round 19.

On that occasion Starcevich was assigned Papley, who had little influence before an ankle injury cut his afternoon short early in the second term.

"He's a real energiser for them," he said.

"When he's up and about they feed off that. Trying to nullify his influences is huge.

"Around ground level is where he gets to work. His pressure (is great), as well as his goal sneakiness and craft around drop of ball and stoppages. You've got to be on your toes any time the ball hits the deck."

Learn More 20:25

Starcevich smirked when asked about Papley's want to start some niggle to energise his team.

"I try to stay out of it as much as I can, but if it happens, it will happen," he said.

The quietly spoken West Australian is not only quelling the influence of his opposition, but has also found a great balance with getting the ball himself.

Against Geelong he had 15 disposals, including two involvements in a pivotal passage of play along the boundary line in the third quarter that led to a Lions goal.

He said the hurt of losing last year's decider still burned.

"You all feel responsible in some way. I certainly do," he said.

A dejected Brandon Starcevich (left) looks on after Brisbane's loss to Collingwood in the 2023 Grand Final at the MCG. Picture: AFL Photos

"It comes into your head at moments during the season to spur you on and keep you going.

"It's been a driving influence for me over the past 12 months.

"You don't want to let your teammates down again in any way."