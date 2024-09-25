This time last year, Noah Answerth was driving to the MCG to watch his team in the decider

Noah Answerth celebrates after the semi-final between Brisbane and GWS at Engie Stadium on September 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

NOAH Answerth's journey to play in a maiden AFL Grand Final has almost been as arduous as his trip to the MCG to watch Brisbane play this time last year.

Immediately following the Lions' preliminary final win over Carlton 12 months ago, an injured Answerth was in conversation with Dayne Zorko's father at the club's players' bar.

A heart condition meant Alex Zorko couldn't fly to see his son play in his first Grand Final.

That's when Answerth stepped in.

"Don't worry, I'll drive you down there," the rugged small defender told him.

"I've driven to Melbourne a fair bit. I was injured and I didn't think much of it."

Noah Answerth at a Brisbane Lions media opportunity at Brighton Homes Arena on September 23, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

So, on the Tuesday of Grand Final week, Answerth swung by to grab Alex, Zorko's uncle 'Popeye' and they set off on the two-day, 1700km road trip.

Staying overnight at the BIG4 Karuah Jetty Holiday Park, an hour north of Newcastle, the trio got to Melbourne in plenty of time to watch all the festivities and ultimately Brisbane lose a heartbreaking decider by four points to Collingwood.

This time around, 25-year-old Answerth has flown south with his teammates and is ready to play an integral role in Saturday's decider against Sydney.

His career has been littered with stumbling blocks.

From breaking his back in his draft year to shoulder reconstructions, facial fractures, concussions, missing a year with a groin injury and everything in between, Answerth has struggled to get continuity across six seasons at the Lions.

But he has endured, with the clearing kick into Brisbane's forward line that led to Cal Ah Chee's go-ahead goal against Geelong at the weekend a defining moment in his career.

"It's been a big week of reflecting on everyone that's helped me," he said.

"Back to Oakleigh Chargers and my coach in Leigh Clarke and (talent manager) Craig Notman ... they've been massive for me.

"It's been a career of thinking I'm not going to get drafted, then getting taken as a 19-year-old as the (Lions') last pick, and to have an up-and-down career and get injured and for them to sign me on and keep me here and now to be playing in a Grand final is pretty surreal to me."

Noah Answerth during the R12 match between Oakleigh and Calder on July 14, 2018. Picture: AFL Photos

Even his path into the Lions team ahead of the finals series was unusual.

After escaping with a fine for a VFL indiscretion, Answerth was rushed into Brisbane's round 24 team to face Essendon after Brandon Starcevich suffered "hamstring awareness".

It was one final roll of the dice for 2024.

"It's funny how it works," he said.

Noah Answerth in action during the R24 match between Brisbane and Essendon at the Gabba on August 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Starce got injured and I was lucky enough to fill his spot for the week, and that's all I thought it was really going to be.

"I was basically told to play like Starce, big shoes to fill, but I've done a lot of work with him. We're the same age, he got drafted the year before me, we've spent our whole career together.

"To hold my spot and play with him is something that's special to me and I'm sure it's special to him as well.

"To now play in a Grand Final is pretty amazing."