Elliot Yeo, Nic Newman and Max King. Pictures: AFL Photos

AS OFF-SEASON recruits settle into their new clubs over the summer, a handful of incumbents will almost feel like new players ahead of the 2026 season.

Serious injuries cost a host of gun players large chunks of the 2025 campaign, meaning they're easy to forget in the wash-up of the season.

Some weren't able to feature at all at AFL level in 2025 and will feel as good as new for coaches as they plan ahead to 2026.

Check out the player at your club set to have a big impact after a frustrating 2025.

Josh Rachele (14 games in 2025)

The dynamic Crow was on track for a career-best season before being limited to just 14 games. He still managed 27 goals – the third straight year he has kicked 20-plus – but looked capable of surpassing the 30 he booted in 2024. Rachele fractured his ribs early in the year and then needed surgery on his knee late in the campaign, kicking two goals as the substitute in the Crows' semi-final loss to Hawthorn. Just what heights he can reach if he can stay fit in 2026 will be intriguing to watch.

Josh Rachele grimaces in pain after injuring his left knee during Adelaide's win over Melbourne in round 17, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Keidean Coleman (one game in 2025)

For the second consecutive year, Coleman makes this list for the Lions. The rebounding defender has had a tough couple of seasons, having played just two games in total across 2024 and 2025. A standout in the Grand Final loss to Collingwood in 2023, Coleman suffered a devastating ACL injury in round one of 2024, wiping out that year. He finally made his return in round 10 of 2025, but pulled up sore, before then suffering a quad strain. Coleman would ultimately miss the rest of the year, but the Lions will be eager for the left-footer to get back on the park, and back to his best. The Lions could also get more out of Tom Doedee (one game in 2025) and Lincoln McCarthy (zero) in 2026.

Keidean Coleman during Brisbane's match against Narrm in R10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Nic Newman (zero games in 2025)

While all the talk will undoubtedly be about the No.3 pick from the 2024 draft in Jagga Smith, Newman was sorely missed by the Blues in 2025. The left-footed defender ruptured the patella tendon in his left knee during the pre-season and was ruled out for the entire campaign. It was a cruel blow for Carlton and Newman, who will enter the new season aged 33, after he played 24 games in both 2023 and 2024.

Nic Newman speaks to Michael Voss during Carlton training on April 7, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Jordan De Goey (11 games in 2025)

The Pies almost planned De Goey's return in 2025 to perfection, but they ultimately fell short in a preliminary final loss to Brisbane. He played five games in the opening nine rounds before his Achilles injury troubled him again. De Goey made his first VFL appearance in a decade on his road back and produced two huge performances late in the year – including a 26-disposal, one-goal outing in the qualifying final win over Adelaide. A fit and firing De Goey could be a game changer for the Magpies in 2026.

Jordan De Goey during the round 21 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, August 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Darcy Parish (three games in 2025)

In a brutal year of injuries for the Bombers, they missed Parish, who was limited to just three games as his difficult recent run continued. An All-Australian in 2021, Parish hasn't managed more than 18 games in a single season since amid a frustrating run with injuries. Parish travelled to Baltimore in the United States for a testing and rehabilitation block and the ball-magnet will be hoping his injury woes are behind him so he can add some much-needed experience to one of the competition's youngest lists. Key defensive duo Jordan Ridley and Zach Reid (both 10 games in 2025) were also missing for most of the year.

Darcy Parish during Essendon's game against Carlton in R13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Hayden Young (nine games in 2025)

It was a forgettable year for Young, who missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury. Another hamstring issue in May saw Young undergo surgery, and he finished the year having played just nine games, although he did return for the Dockers' elimination final loss to Gold Coast. Young had started to establish himself as a gun midfielder and he will play a crucial role for the Dockers in 2026.

Hayden Young after the round 21 match between Fremantle and Carlton at Optus Stadium, August 3, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Toby Conway (zero games in 2025)

The No.24 pick in the 2021 draft, Conway has endured a brutal run with injury to begin his AFL career. The ruck has played just six AFL games, including none in 2025. The Cats have continued to rely on veteran Rhys Stanley, 35, but could 2026 finally be Conway's year? An injury-free run for the 22-year-old, 206cm big man would be a huge boost for Geelong, which was unable to land St Kilda gun Rowan Marshall during the Continental Tyres AFL Trade Period.

Toby Conway handballs during Geelong's clash against Richmond in round 12, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Charlie Ballard (one game in 2025)

Ballard had established himself as a crucial member of the Suns' defence alongside Sam Collins, only to cruelly miss almost the entire 2025 season after an ACL injury in round one. Gold Coast went on to reach its first ever finals series and win a game in September, but may wonder what could have been had Ballard been fit and available. His return to the Gold Coast defence is set to be a major boost for Damien Hardwick.

Charlie Ballard bumps Harley Reid during the round one match between West Coast and Gold Coast at Perth Stadium, March 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Brent Daniels (six games in 2025)

The Giants missed Daniels' energy and spark throughout their 2025 season. The small forward was sidelined with a rare abdominal injury, and he underwent "significant surgery" around that area at season's end. Daniels has been a crucial player for the Giants and had kicked 20-plus goals in 2023 and 2024, and his return to full health is set to be crucial to GWS.

Brent Daniels in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Collingwood in Opening Round, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Will Day (six games in 2025)

Who else but Day? The Hawks may well be wondering what could have been in their finals runs in both 2024 and 2025 if their star midfielder was fit and firing. Day made a stunning start to 2025 – he had 26 disposals and kicked three goals in the Opening Round win over Sydney – but was sidelined after four games due to a foot injury, which needed surgery. Day, who was limited to 16 games in 2024, returned late in the season but scans confirmed bone stress in his troublesome navicular and he was ruled out for the rest of 2025.

Will Day is seen injured during Hawthorn's clash against Adelaide in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jake Lever (eight games in 2025)

The 2021 All-Australian and premiership player struggled with an ankle injury throughout 2025, despite undergoing surgery in April. Lever, 29, was also dropped during a tough season for the Demons, axed for the clash against Gold Coast in round 16. But with a new coach in Steven King at the helm, Lever could still have a big role to play for the Demons in 2026 and beyond.

Jake Lever in action during Melbourne's clash against Adelaide in round 17, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Jackson Archer (three games in 2025)

A year after a breakout 15-game campaign in 2024, Archer endured a difficult year impacted heavily by injury and suspension. The son of AFL great Glenn, Jackson was given a controversial three-match ban for an incident involving Western Bulldog Luke Cleary in round one. After returning to the senior side, he suffered a hamstring injury in May, and his year was over after an ankle injury he suffered in the VFL in July.

Jackson Archer holds his hamstring as he is tackled by Mason Redman during the match between Essendon and North Melbourne at Marvel Stadium in round eight, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Todd Marshall (zero games in 2025)

An Achilles injury in January saw Marshall ruled out for the whole 2025 season in a huge blow to the Power. Marshall had kicked 20-plus goals in each of the previous four years, including a career-high 45 in 2022. But despite his impact as a forward in his career so far, Marshall has been trialled as a defender this pre-season in what could be a major role change for the 27-year-old in 2026. Recruit Jack Lukosius was also limited to just seven games in 2025 so will be hoping for a better campaign in his second year at the club.

Todd Marshall on the bench during the 2024 semi-final between Port Adelaide and Hawthorn at Adelaide Oval on September 13, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Josh Gibcus (one game in 2025)

The Tigers defender has endured a tough injury run after an impressive first year in the AFL. The No.9 pick in 2021, Gibcus played 18 games the following year but has featured just three times since. Gibcus missed all of 2023 due to a nightmare hamstring tendon injury before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in early 2024. The Tigers were patient with Gibcus and after a run of VFL games, he played his first AFL game in 527 days against Geelong in the final round of the 2025 season. The Tigers will also be hoping Josh Smillie, the No.7 pick in the 2024 draft, can make his debut after injury ruined his 2025 season, and that young gun Sam Lalor plays more than 11 games in 2026.

Josh Gibcus during a Richmond training session at Punt Road Oval, August 22, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Max King (zero games in 2025)

All eyes will be on King in early 2026 after a shocking run for the Saints forward, whose last AFL game was in round 16, 2024. A knee injury saw him miss the rest of that year, before he underwent surgery in mid-2025 to repair damage to the medial aspect of his right knee, which had been an issue since February. King kicked 52 goals in 2022 and the Saints will be hoping the key forward can get fit and be at his best in 2026.

Max King after St Kilda's clash with Brisbane in round 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Logan McDonald (zero games in 2025)

A troublesome ankle injury meant McDonald missed the entire season for the Swans, and he was missed. The forward first suffered the injury in the 2024 preliminary final, and was subbed out of the heavy Grand Final loss that year. He underwent post-season surgery but persistent issues meant he missed the whole season, and played just twice at VFL level. Just how and where McDonald fits in at Sydney following the arrival of star Charlie Curnow will be fascinating to see in 2026, with the West Australian training in defence at times during the pre-season.

Logan McDonald and Charlie Curnow in action at Swans training on November 12, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

Elliot Yeo (zero games in 2025)

After playing 20 games in 2024 – his best return since 2019 – Yeo missed the whole of 2025. The midfielder injured his knee and suffered a syndesmosis injury to his ankle in pre-season. The ankle required a second round of surgery in May but didn't progress as hoped, meaning he missed the whole season. His absence and experience was felt by the Eagles, particularly as young star Harley Reid was left to play an even bigger role in West Coast's midfield without the 32-year-old. Goalkicker Jake Waterman also played just eight games for the Eagles in 2025 after a breakthrough 2024 campaign.

Elliot Yeo is interviewed during West Coast's clash against Essendon in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Adam Treloar (four games in 2025)

A year after earning All-Australian honours for the first time in his career, Treloar was limited to just four games in 2025 in a tough blow for the hard-running midfielder. Persistent calf injuries cruelled the Bulldog, but he did finish the year by helping Footscray win the VFL premiership as he averaged 30.7 disposals through their three finals. Treloar re-signed with the Bulldogs for the 2026 season in September. Treloar averaged 31.5 disposals for the Dogs in 2024 and tallied a career-high 26 Brownlow Medal votes, and his return would further bolster an already-impressive midfield group. Small forward Cody Weightman was also sidelined for the whole year for the Bulldogs and, if he returns to full fitness, would add plenty of x-factor to the forward line.