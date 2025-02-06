Swans forward Logan McDonald is set to miss the start of the 2025 campaign

Logan McDonald during Sydney's preliminary final against Port Adelaide on September 20, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

SYDNEY will find out more about Logan McDonald's injury recovery next week but the key forward is in doubt for the start of the Swans' season after his slow return from ankle surgery.

McDonald first suffered the ankle injury in last year's preliminary final, which then led to his substitution out of the following week's Grand Final loss to Brisbane.

The 22-year-old goalkicker had post-season surgery but his return to full training has been delayed, and new senior coach Dean Cox said the tall forward was the major injury concern heading into the season.

"Unfortunately he suffered the ankle injury towards the back end of the year and he fought through that. He had surgery and has taken a little bit longer than we would have liked," Cox told AFL.com.au.

"One thing with Logan and any player, the start is Opening Round for the season. But I'm not going to rush any player to get to Opening Round if they're not ready and put them at risk for the longevity of the season. My [view] is whenever his start date comes, he'll be fit and ready to go for the rest of the season.

"He'll meet with the surgeon on Monday again and have another scan and that continually progresses. He's back running and doing some big running sessions and he'll join the playing group soon. A timeframe we can't give until after we get the Monday scan."

Logan McDonald runs during Sydney training on December 3, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Fellow tall forward Hayden McLean also only rejoined the main group last week after battling a groin injury.

In the likely absence of McDonald at the start of Sydney's season against Hawthorn, the Swans could turn to Tom McCartin in attack. The tall defender has switched forward over pre-season as Cox, in his first summer in charge after taking on the reins from John Longmire, looks for more flexibility within his side as it seeks to bounce back from two Grand Final thrashings in the past three years.

"What I said to the players when they all got back was, individually and collectively, I want some adaptability in our team and a point of difference at times. So if something is needed, we don't just do it on game day without them knowing or experiencing it through training blocks. Tom is one of those players," Cox said.

"I really like the way he attacks the footy, he's got a huge engine, and it adds a bit of a point of difference to the forward line whether it's through outlets or inside-50 work. Also, he's been at the football club for seven years now and it actually stimulates the players to learn ahead of the ball what forwards want and vice versa.

Tom McCartin takes a mark during Sydney's match simulation on January 24, 2025. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"We want to make sure there's multiple players we're doing that with and Tom's one of them.

"Sam Wicks has been a little bit behind the ball. We use players ahead of the ball from the midfield to really give a different dynamic. From Chad (Warner) to Isaac (Heeney), who have spent a fair bit of time [forward], but also (Justin) McInerney, does he go across the three lines [of the ground]? We need to really get some flexibility in our team and the players understand the role they're ready to do."

Callum Mills' position, however, looks settled. After a horror campaign in 2024, which saw the first-year sole captain not play until round 18 after his shoulder surgery and then miss the preliminary and grand finals through a hamstring strain, Cox is ready to have a fully fit Mills back in his midfield.

"The good part about Callum is he played [seven] games last year and was injured for most of them. He's had a good pre-season block, which is great for him and the footy club," Cox said.

"You're talking about a best and fairest and an All-Australian as a midfielder that we didn't have last year. He'll be spending some time straight back in the midfield."

AFL.com.au's full interview with Sydney coach Dean Cox will soon be uploaded to the Your Coach podcast feed. Subscribe now to hear from your club's coach ahead of the 2025 AFL season.