With Jarrod Witts and Ned Moyle jostling for Gold Coast's No.1 ruck spot, Damien Hardwick says whoever is in the best form will play

Ned Moyle and Jarrod Witts compete for the ball during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on April 4, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast's No.1 ruck role is up for grabs in 2025, says coach Damien Hardwick.

Although co-captain Jarrod Witts will start the season as the Suns' main man, young bull Ned Moyle is nipping at his heels.

Speaking to AFL.com.au, Hardwick said both players were clear on where they stood.

"I think we're very fortunate to have two of the best rucks in the AFL," Hardwick said.

"We've spoken to both of those guys; the guy that's in the best form, plays.

"'Witta' has got the experience on the board, but Ned's got the youthful exuberance.

"They just compete, they're like battering rams out there. It's going to be a good race."

Ned Moyle and Jarrod Witts in action during a Gold Coast training session at People First Stadium on June 18, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Witts, 32, has been a staple in Gold Coast's team since joining the club ahead of the 2017 season, captaining the team since 2019 and winning the best and fairest in that same year.

He's coming off a frustrating season that was hampered by a hamstring injury and fractured vertebrae that reduced him to 16 games.

Aside from 2021 when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament early in the year, it was the lowest tally of games Witts had played since heading north from Collingwood.

Hardwick also rested the 209cm leader for the round 10 win over Geelong in Darwin as the Suns navigated a five-day break in the Top End.

Jarrod Witts during Gold Coast's training session at People First Stadium on December 11, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

Moyle made huge strides in 2024, playing eight of his 10 career games, sharing the field with Witts just once – against Brisbane in round 20 when he was subbed off at three quarter-time.

His aggressive, combative style of play caught the attention of rival clubs around the League.

Despite interest from Adelaide, St Kilda and Collingwood though, the 22-year-old signed a deal to remain with Gold Coast until the end of 2028.

Ned Moyle in action during the R2 match between Gold Coast and the Western Bulldogs at Mars Stadium on March 24, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Hardwick was full of praise for Witts, despite knowing he no longer had a strangehold on the top job.

"What I will say about Witta is he's a genuine No.1 ruck, but he doesn't hold that against Ned, he sits there and trains him and educates as good as anyone."

Gold Coast will finalise its leadership group in the coming weeks.

